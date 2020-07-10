ISU should stop and rethink its approach to fall semester
As an instructor at Indiana State University of over a decade, as well as an alumnus, I have seen the university face and overcome many challenges. But, as the fall 2020 semester looms, I am concerned about the lack of consideration from the administration and trustees concerning concrete plans to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
There are some details about the plan, such as requiring masks in classrooms, providing sanitizing stations in common areas, and allowing faculty with underlying conditions or health risks to lobby for teaching only online. While these are feasible ideas to help the situation, the administration and trustees must consider the option of continuing to offer only online courses for the fall semester, as it is the only way to guarantee that the university community and the Terre Haute community are kept as safe as possible from the highly contagious, deadly virus.
Welcoming students back to campus, masks or not, is essentially the equivalent of ISU thumbing its nose at current events, public health, and science. Take a good look at the news, especially coverage of mass gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend. Hundreds of young people, the demographic being welcomed back to campus, ignored public health guidelines for social distancing, limiting gatherings, and wearing masks in public.
In the weeks to come, this will no doubt result in a surge of COVID-19 cases around the United States and here in Indiana. In fact, Indiana is already on an upward trend of cases that shows little sign of slowing. And, this age demographic that most of our students fall into is highly likely to be asymptomatic if they have the virus, unwittingly spreading it to others.
What will happen when we invite thousands of young people back to campus? Can we trust them to socially distance, not congregate or attend parties, or wear masks? Can we trust ISU to have the capacity to enforce these new rules effectively at all times? The answer is no. Continuing to offer online-only instruction this fall is the only way to ensure these issues do not arise.
The virus has no cure, few effective treatments, is wildly contagious, and deadly for many who contract it. Science is far behind on a vaccine and we learn new things about the virus every day. And, the most important thing we know is that we can up our chances of staying healthy by staying apart and practicing proper hygiene.
The United States as a whole is paying the price for ignoring science and having a lack of patience. ISU is mirroring this problem by wanting to rush into the fall semester, fingers crossed that nothing will go wrong. And, for a major research institution to blatantly ignore science and common sense is embarrassing.
The logic of the whole situation seems to be antithetical to what we are trying to accomplish: Stop the global COVID-19 pandemic. Back in March, when ISU opted to go to online-only instruction for the rest of the spring semester, there were roughly a dozen known cases of COVID-19 in Indiana. Now, there are thousands of active cases and we all want to get back together for school.
Things are not better. They are worse. Yet, ISU ignores this, like much of the rest of the country, and is barreling toward opening with a thin veneer of caution as its only protection. I realize that Indiana’s public universities are at the mercy of the governor’s reopening plans, but university presidents, who cannot often look beyond the bottom line of budgets, must put money, pride, tradition and any other obstacle to public health aside.
Lobby the governor to alter the plan for higher education, before we pay a price we did not need to pay.
And, ISU is no bubble. Our students and faculty live among the Terre Haute community. We ride the buses, eat in restaurants, shop in stores. While this is a much-needed boost to the local economy, is it worth putting our most vulnerable community members at risk? When roughly 10,000 people descend on Terre Haute in August, will the inevitable wave of resulting COVID-19 cases be manageable by the local hospital systems?
In ISU’s statement of values, the university claims “we exercise stewardship of our global community.” If ISU is truly devoted to global stewardship, it should follow the old mantra “think globally, act locally.” Consider online-only classes until ISU can guarantee the safety of the faculty, staff, students and the local community.
— Patrick Barcus, Greencastle
Does justice have to include death?
Do the actions and decisions a person makes during their life devalue their life? Can a person condone the death penalty and still promote a pro-life agenda? Is the worthiness of life a person’s prerogative? Does life have a price because of the actions, experiences and judgments made by the owner of that life? Is the life of a 5-year-old more important than a 45-year-old because of its innocence? If we could predict that an infant would grow up to commit a heinous crime would we be justified in ending its life?
Recently, I was sitting in the hospital waiting for a friend who was having a procedure done. I found myself watching the people as they walked by. Some were obviously the medical staff, administrators, and support staff as indicated by their uniforms and badges. Others walking by appeared worried and frightened, irritated and even exhausted. Some were dressed well, some casual and some appeared disheveled and dirty. I imagined signs above their heads identifying their value to the community. Is this what happened in the extermination camps? The weak, disabled, different, marginalized, hated and the feared had less value and thus could be condemned to death without guilt believing that what they were doing was for the good of the community?
We are all in the position of making this decision now that our government has given the go ahead for executions to continue. Each of us secretly, and sometimes not so secretly, must decide for ourselves if someone’s actions can determine their right to continue living.
Life and freedom are not necessarily the same thing. Is it enough to take someone’s freedom without taking their life? Life permitted but freedom lost. Penal systems could become industrial centers where an inmate would be paid a living wage. Skills and abilities could be learned, and freedom exchanged for constructive productivity where restitution would be made to the victim/family, charities and the state.
It is the rare animal that cannot be retrained. It is the rare person who cannot be rehabilitated. It is the rare institution that cannot be re-created. Life continues, freedom is lost, our prison system reorganized, all this can happen if we choose to be a community of people who truly believe that we can make something good out of something bad. This would require that we not stand idly by and watch life traded for death and feel satisfied that justice has been served. Justice must be tempered mercy if we want a life sustaining community.
Can we accept our commonality with all humankind, discontinue masking vindictiveness in the cloak of justice and work toward a community of fair and equitable treatment for both the loved and unloved?
— Cynthia Sartor, Clinton
Take a stand against racism
America is living in a very divisive time. There are people in this country that hold a lot of hate and racism in their hearts. The rest of us are fed up and ready to put an end to inequality.
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department needs to make a more direct anti-racism policy that must be enforced among their police officers and employees. They must discipline those among them who break this policy. They must show the community that they are on the right side of history and that they will not allow racism of any type.
They can start by taking a stronger stand against Deputy Mike Anderson. Allowing him to retire is unacceptable and a slap in the face to all who oppose racism. It says that what he posted (on social media) was OK and they will support their own. Make a stand. Support Black lives and oppose racism and hate.
— Kristen Hendrix, Terre Haute
Bible addresses the death penalty
The people claiming to be Christian who are going to protest against capital punishment/the death penalty might want to open their Bibles and read the word of God, because at Exodus 21:12 it says:
He that smiteth a man, so that he die, shall be surely put to death.
— Judie Prewett, Terre Haute
•••
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.