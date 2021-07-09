Closing leaves a void downtown
Needless to say, I was somewhat surprised, but not alarmed, at the recently announced closing of the Clabber Girl Bake Shop Cafe and Museum.
The Tribune-Star’s Sue Loughlin is to be commended for informing the community at large of the actions of a few. Living here in Terre Haute for over 20 years has made local spots and stops part of what makes this a uniquely interesting place to call home. Many times I have taken out-of-town visitors to Clabber Girl. I have found myself there at times also just wanting something good, fresh and local. Christmas presents, birthday presents, and gifts just because were always there to be found — local, uniquely Terre Haute. Good atmosphere with decidedly local cuisine, prepared with care, Clabber Girl became one of my “go-to” places for out-of-towners. You see, I have and will continue to support local businesses. That just makes good sense.
However, the article left me with more questions than answers. Following the timeline from the article, Greg Gibson purchased the building in the Summer of 2020. Gibson “would honor all leasing agreements” and “tenants would continue operating as they were with no immediate changes planned.” To the surprise of many, Gibson stated that “the lease agreement between myself and B&G Foods remains the same.” Wait for it, wait for it. “The closing of the Bake Shop was a decision made by B&G.” Oh my! Later that same day, B&G noted “as to your question of why the shop is closing — B&G Foods lost their lease on the shop.”
So, to Mr. Gibson, I would ask if the lease was the same, why did B&G claim that the lease was lost? What precipitated their departure? Your claims that purchasing the building was “an opportunity to keep the ownership of this prominent piece of our city’s history” just for the building alone? What about those who occupied the building? Did they not fit your opportunity?
We may never know the events that led to the closing of the Cafe. And as yet another business, a local one at that, leaves or is forced out, of Terre Haute, where is our local government? The ones that proudly proclaim that the economy of the town is good and growing are silent. The Chamber of Commerce has said nothing about the loss of this local business.
Where to go now that Clabber Girl Bake Shop Cafe is gone? Who will step up and fill this notable absence?
Is this just another page in the endless tale of Terre Haute? Remember the Terre Haute House, and the promise that some of the architectural features would be salvaged from the old structure, and become a part of a new one? How much longer will we sit and watch the downtown of Terre Haute vacate, empty buildings filling blocks? How much longer will we see street-level parking be consumed, and garages with fees slowly nudge people out from shopping or simply walking around downtown?
I guess that I need to find another local business, downtown, with handicapped parking nearby, to patronize. Anyone know of a place with great coffee, unique food choices, and owners that are local?
— Dr. David M. Peter, Ph.D, Terre Haute
Appreciation for the good news
While overnighting in Terra Haute while driving from Michigan back home to Texas, I took a copy of your paper upon check-in. It was extremely refreshing to read a recent weekend’s lead article, “Lifesaving Manna.” Rather than highlighting general bad news or divisions within our country, here was a local example of good news and hope.
Thank you so much for acknowledging such acts of kindness that are so clearly needed now in our world.
— Jim Burzynski, Aubrey, Texas
