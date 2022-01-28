Curriculum bill would damage kids’ education
Thank you for the excellent, thorough and balanced coverage of HB 1134 in the article “Firestorm of Protest” (Trib-Star, Jan. 22-23). On the basis of having taught at the secondary and college level for almost 50 years, I ask everyone wishing to maintain or improve education in Indiana schools to urge legislators to defeat this dangerously misguided bill.
Although HB 1134 is written and supported by Republicans who are presently a super-majority in the Indiana General Assembly, it is important people realize that majorities aren’t always right. Even a minority of one can be right. For example, a group is gathered around a car that the owner is trying to start and the super-majority says it’s the starter. Then a mechanic who’s been working on cars full-time for 27 years listens and says it’s the solenoid. Whom should you believe, the majority or the mechanic?
Rep. Tonya Pfaff is the only active teacher in the Indiana General Assembly. How many classes have the other General Assembly members taught, how many year-long curricula or syllabi have they developed, how many lesson plans have they created? I ask they heed Pfaff’s expertise and dedication from her 27-year teaching career. In her Trib-Star letter (Jan. 20), she warns that HB 1134 will make teachers feel censored and drive good teachers from the profession, leaving us with an even greater teacher shortage than we already have. We ignore this warning at our peril.
Should parents tell teachers what to teach and what books to use? Parents now have a say through attending open school board meetings though not many do. Where will well-intentioned parents then find the time and expertise to wade through and evaluate curriculum materials? Choices of what is best for our children cannot be based on hearsay and assumptions.
As Rep. Pfaff said in her letter, the best teachers “teach students how to think, not what to think.” If this bill passes, those best teachers will disappear, and the bill’s directives will leave those remaining hesitant, stymied and silenced, endangering their love of being in the classroom and their excitement in helping students learn.
State Rep. Behning, chair of the House Education Committee, says this bill would prevent a student of German ancestry from being made to feel bad because of their heritage and condemned for “something someone else philosophically had adopted.” Does he honestly think a teacher would call out a student of German descent as responsible for the rise of Hitler, the Holocaust or World War II? That would be as ludicrous as a teacher making me feel guilty for causing slavery because I’m white or causing the Cold War because I’m of Russian descent. Nothing remotely like that ever happened to me or anyone I know in my years in education. It only happens in the imagined classrooms of Rep. Behning and his super-majority colleagues. It would be a woeful setback for Indiana education to write legislation to stop something that doesn’t — or barely — exists, especially if the so-called solution prevents far more positive plausible situations from happening, such as the animated free flow of ideas and exciting debates, which now can happen in lively classrooms with fully engaged teachers but highly improbable if HB 1134 passes.
The hidden assumptions in these legislative initiatives is that teachers brainwash students to agree with their political positions. Throughout my education, I benefited greatly from highly opinionated teachers from all over the political spectrum, who challenged my assumptions and, by so doing, made me a better, more confident thinker. What virtually all of them had in common was that they graded me on how well I defended my positions with research, not whether or not I agreed with them. If this bill becomes law, dialogue and debate between strong voices in the classroom, so important to education and intellectual growth, would be silenced.
HB 1134 doesn’t want teachers to arouse distress in their students. I admit to being distressed and uncomfortable in some of my favorite classes. Without tension, there is no growth, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote. Shouldn’t we feel uncomfortable about Stalin’s purges or Hitler’s “Final Solution” or slavery, segregation and exploitations in our own country? Distress at events like these leads to awareness and helps prevent past mistakes from being repeated. We do our students a disservice by denying them access to distressful truths.
Another fear underlying this bill is that critical thinking undermines love of country. Good teachers know that encouraging students to think critically about problems and respectfully about achievements can (and should) happen in the same classroom and help create an actively thinking, participatory citizenry for the future and one fortified against cynicism, disillusion and being duped or manipulated later on. We need to support our teachers’ efforts to open eyes, hearts and minds, not pass a bill that would close them, through requiring bland neutrality.
Martin Luther King Jr. wrote: “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and critically. Intelligence plus character: that is the goal of true education.” Passage of this bill would discourage critical thinking and articulation of strong ideas (the fruit of strong character), thus curtailing “true education.” HB 1134 would irreparably damage education quality in Indiana and needs to be defeated.
— Dr. Arthur Feinsod, Professor Emeritus
Indiana State University
