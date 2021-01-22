Some serious questions for Republicans
During the Jan. 6 mob insurrection, Mike Pence, the Vice President of the United States and his wife and daughter, were rushed out of the Capitol to safety by his Secret Service guard.
As he exited, did Pence see the signs calling for his hanging? Did he hear the chants and threats on his life from the mob? A man charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct at the Capitol pointed the finger at Pence: “Once we found out Pence turned on us and that they had stolen the election, like, officially, the crowd went crazy. I mean, it became a mob.”
And there is this from another Indiana Republican Party worthy.
Sen. Todd Young stated prior to the assault on the Capitol his intention to certify the vote for Biden in the Electoral College. He was rudely accosted on the street for this on Jan. 6 by Trump supporters. They renounced him for not supporting their leader Donald Trump’s designs to overturn the election. Young told the crowd he was supporting the law, “and the law matters.”
Then Young felt required to say, “I share your conviction that President Trump should remain president. I share that conviction.” He followed this admission with: “I took an oath under God — under God! Don’t we still take that seriously in this country?”
Sen. Young, take this seriously, and “under God — under God!,” what did you mean when you said, “I share your conviction that President Trump should remain president. I share that conviction.” Does this statement mean you are a leader, an enabler, or a follower of the mob that rampaged through the Capitol? It was a mob sharing your conviction, that Trump should remain president.
Leaders in the Indiana Republican Party should denounce the crazed base of their party. They should issue an unequivocal statement they know is true — that Joe Biden won a fair and free election in 2020. All top elected officials should sign it.
Far too many of our state’s Republicans are on record as speaking out and taking actions that challenged the legally established result of the 2020 election. They may not have been seen waving “Stop the Steal” signs, but nevertheless they played a role in the incitement of the mob. After the destruction, defilement and death in our Capitol, they need to stand up and speak out!
Finally, Indiana Republican voters, those who march into the polls and cast robot-like votes for the GOP each and every election. Ask yourself and honestly answer three questions.
1. Which party, Democratic or Republican, do you think members of the mob that stormed the Capitol identify with?
2. Are members of this mob part of the “Republican base?”
3. Will you continue to vote Republican even if Republican Party leaders refuse to call out and take action against those who incited and rioted in our Capitol?
— Gary W. Daily, Terre Haute
Put opinions on opinion page
Dear national news media (and this paper):
Do you know the difference between analysis and opinion? I don’t think you do because in analysis you’re suppose to be showing all sides of a subject and in opinion you’re coming down on one side.
This is especially true of TV media news, CBS, NBC, etc.
They exaggerate, misrepresent, and even lie to their liking. President Trump thinks he got an unfair vote count — and he probably did, but you can count and recount the votes until the cows come home and it’s not going to make any difference. If you’re smart enough to cheat you’re smart enough to cover it up.
No, Mr. President, it wasn’t the vote count that defeated you, it was the news media. They have been against you from the first day in office. After four years of this unfair representation of your watch and pushing listeners into socialism, you, the news have won.
As to this paper, TV news has got it all over you. They can read their “news?” At 100 words a minute. You hear it and five minutes later you forget it if they didn’t slant it with one-side opinions. So you don’t get any true analysis there. In short they make up the news then report it as they see fit. This could be dangerous to everyone’s welfare.
So, to the Trib’s editor, why not put your opinions on the editorial page, not someone else’s, and give your readers a true both sides view of national news? Locally, you’re doing great.
— J.W. Dennis, Rosedale
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.