2020 crime story misses big issue
I am writing in response to your Jan. 3 article, “Vigo County Major Crimes Rose in 2020” in which you interviewed both Prosecutor Modesitt and Sheriff Plasse. The timing of this article on the coattails of a COVID death in the jail that was preventable, public outcry about the negligence of Sheriff Plasse and jail staff to protect prisoners from the deadly virus, as well as a federal judge demanding answers about COVID conditions at the jail, reads as pure “cop-aganda” amidst failures in this county that continue to draw local and federal attention.
It is no accident that both Plasse and Modesitt choose to amplify violent crimes rising at a time when Plasse’s willful refusal to give prisoners PPE until someone died and his failure to follow CDC and local public health guidelines is under scrutiny. It is a blatant strategy to convince the public the jail is full of violent criminals and for Plasse to pick up his reputation out of the dirt, dust it off, and try to make it shine as some good cop fighting violent criminals.
The truth is, there is an insidious violence at his jail, one that jails many addicts during a pandemic on ridiculously classist high bonds, rather than defer them to treatment for the health condition that their addiction is. The jail is violent in that it deprives poor prisoners health care during a pandemic by charging them $15 to see a doctor, even when COVID-positive after the jail failed to protect them, a fee many cannot afford, nor their families impacted by the pandemic.
The violence at the jail played out on Dec. 4 when Frederick Whitlock slid out of his wheelchair to his preventable death, as Plasse denies he was symptomatic when everyone around him leading up to his death knew he was. Prisoners were only provided testing and PPE after their negligence caused a man to die. Can we talk about that violence, Sheriff Plasse?
Speaking about a rise in burglaries during a pandemic without simultaneously having an analysis about the utter failure by this country to protect its poor and working class people during a pandemic it allowed to get wildly out of control is basically admittance that you are in the business of punishing the desperately poor, rather than solve the problems of addiction, poverty and racism in this county.
Just because you possess a monopoly on violence as a state player, does not make it not violence all the same. A man died on Plasse’s watch because of his negligence. He can call an apple an orange all day. But it’s still an apple. Why is this newspaper enabling these narratives for him to justify himself given that? This uncritical, biased coverage is not what I would expect from you.
— Grace Clay, Terre Haute
Violence is bad, but far from over
All summer long we have watched our cities being looted and burned including Washington D.C. on June 20, 2020. All of those stories have been buried on the back pages of this newspaper.
I am not a violent person so I condemn all violence including the Capitol incident. I have been telling people since the election this was going to happen and I think it is a long way from being over.
About 72 percent of the people do not believe the news media for a reason. This paper has accused Trump of being racist and a liar for four years now. Why do they refuse to print Biden’s 46 years of lies and the overwhelming amount of racial remarks he has made. Don’t take my word for it. Get on YouTube and you can see these remarks come right out of his mouth. An unarmed Air Force hero was, in my opinion, murdered by police in the Capitol. Where is the outrage you printed about our police all summer long?
I do not know if there was enough voter fraud to overturn the election but this newspaper continually says there is zero evidence of voter fraud. That is simply a lie. You are telling almost half of this country, who do you believe, us or your lying eyes. There were voter laws broken, windows covered up, poll watchers made to stand 15 feet away. Is this zero evidence?
By the way why did you suppress the Hunter Biden story until after the election? When you go looking for the reasons for the violence at the Capitol maybe the editors of this paper should look in the mirror.
On a positive note, God is still in charge.
— Gary Smith, Terre Haute
