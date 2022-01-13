VCSC decision on Meadows is short-sighted
I fully believe that the decision to repurpose Meadows Elementary School was already made before Jan. 10. Yes, the VCSC School Board officially cast their votes during the meeting on Jan. 10, but that was just a rubber stamp of approval for the administration’s agenda. Assumingly, under the direction of the superintendent, an elementary reorganization/consolidation committee was formed to recommend which elementary schools to repurpose to follow the VCSC 2020-2025 Strategic Plan. That is, a plan that was developed in 2019 and approved in 2020 — prior to major changes in our community, including a casino, a convention center, and a global pandemic.
In my opinion, it is very short-sighted to not address how major changes in our community could necessitate modifications to such a governing plan. Regardless, the consolidation committee conducted business behind closed doors and kept no meeting minutes. The mere fact of those actions leads to a sense of distrust, especially when questions we asked were not legitimately answered.
Meadows Elementary School teachers and staff were notified by Dr. Haworth of the recommendation to repurpose Meadows Elementary School on Nov. 29, 2021. Parents of children at Meadows Elementary School were made aware of this recommendation via an article in the Tribune-Star on Nov. 29, not an all-call from VCSC. The recommendation to repurpose Meadows Elementary School was presented by Dr. Fenton to the board on Dec. 1. To help answer questions of teachers at the elementary schools that would absorb students upon the closure of Meadows Elementary School, Dr. Haworth and Dr. Fenton visited Lost Creek Elementary School on Dec. 14 and Ben Franklin Elementary School on Dec. 16, prior to a vote on the recommendation. This is still a recommendation of a committee at this point, nothing is official until the board votes. Right?
On Dec. 14, I received a copy of the consolidation district map, showing where Meadows Elementary students would be districted. Again, the school closing is still a recommendation of a committee at this point, nothing is official until the board votes. Right?
To say I am incredibly disappointed in the lack of integrity of five of our VCSC School Board members is an understatement. We asked questions and expressed concerns that were factual, logical and financially-based. We never received valid responses to fully answer or address our concerns. When we asked about net financial savings from closing the first two elementary schools, we were provided salary savings due to cut positions, not an accounting balance showing operational savings.
Furthermore, what are the projected financial savings from the repurposing of Meadows Elementary School? I don’t know because we were not privy to that information. Board members claimed that they took our questions and concerns to the administration to attain resolution on these matters. If that is indeed true, why were the community members who requested this information never given answers? I’d call that a lack of transparency and accountability.
Distrust for the VCSC seems widespread. Some comments on the Tribune-Star article that published the results of the vote include the following:
• “No surprise. It’s never about the kids.”
• “Not a bit surprised, they already had this decided just like they did with the other two schools. When is everyone going to realize they only go through the motions of putting this up to us to speak our opinions on. they don’t care about what we have to say or our children. It’s all about what they want and how much money they can make. Our children and us are never a thought in their minds.”
• “Once again, the school corporation heard from the community, and then did exactly the opposite of what the community wanted.”
— Jennifer Mueller, Terre Haute
Board needs to ask hard questions
To preface, I’d like to share the last two goals from the VCSC Board Operational Goals: 4. To maintain effective communication with the public, the Board serves and with staff and students in order to maintain awareness of attitudes, opinions, desires, and ideas. 5. To conduct Board business openly, soliciting and encouraging broad-based involvement in the Board’s decision-making processes by public, students, and staff.
I feel the public, as a whole, but particularly our board members, need to be reminded of those two things as we talk about the closing of Meadows. The lack of transparency throughout the Reorganization Committee’s process is appalling.
As someone with over 20 years of accounting background, I am horrified that multiple requests for net savings from the closing of two schools last year has still not been presented. The numbers presented at the community meeting were not net savings. We were shown numbers of salaries cut; and this point is moot, as the administration has already guaranteed every person in the Meadows building a job within the corporation next year.
Dr. Haworth shared the earnings from the new Deming Early Learning Center, but when you look at approximately $160,000 they brought in compared to the number of teachers now working there, it looks like it would have been more cost-effective to leave it as an elementary school. These are just rough guesses because I don’t have full financial reports to review.
In case you didn’t know, net savings is the savings after subtracting depreciation on existing physical assets and is a key factor in determining long-term economic growth. I would think, as a school corporation who keeps emphasizing that they are deficit spending, they would have a balance sheet readily available to keep track of this info.
Requests for projected savings from closing Meadows Elementary have also been met with silence. Administration cost is significantly lower in our building, well under $100k according to public record. Teacher hires stay with student numbers, so it’s a wash moving them from the building. Side note, yes 40+ teachers have taken the retirement package offered by the school corporation, but that includes elementary, middle, and high school positions of all types, not just elementary certified.
With Dr. Haworth’s assurances to the entire faculty and staff at Meadows that they will have a job within the school corporation upon Meadows’ closing and the repurposing of the building for use within the school corporation, I am left to assume there is no net savings but a clear agenda by this administration that the public wasn’t meant to be privy to.
While the call for Reorganization Committee applications was made public, no input from the schools on who our representative would be was asked of us. Members of this committee were then sworn to secrecy, so that our representative could not come to a PTO meeting or sit down with another parent and say “hey they discussed this or that ... what are your thoughts.” Then this administration made sure no formal minutes were taken, so we would never truly know what was presented or discussed in these meetings. There is clear protocol that should be followed by school administrations on how to handle these committee discussions and keeping minutes and making them available to the public is clearly stated.
With all but one of our current board members having been newly elected over the last two election terms for a very prominent reason, it would seem they should be paying closer attention to what the administration is doing. This administration is making recommendations that will have long-term effects on our children, and they should be diving deep into the data and facts to make sure it’s the only option. Their job may not be easy, but they were entrusted to ask the hard questions and ensure answers are provided.
I encourage the public to email our school board representatives and ask them to make the administration sit back down and openly look at other money saving options; things like trading down, sustainability, redrawing district lines, or in the case of a possible high school referendum, looking into ways to take advantage of reining in the cost of construction and renovation.
— Angela Tanner, Terre Haute
What should the taxpayers expect?
Accurate, unbiased, objective and correct education at all levels is very, very important. Not easy to accomplish, but totally necessary. School buildings constantly and properly maintained is functionally important to the students and teachers. Also not easy to accomplish, but totally and continually necessary. What deems accurate, unbiased, objective and correct educational content? This question must be answered by the true leaders of education in our school system.
Now, the apparent development of the two-year referendum program used by Superintendent Rob Haworth to acquire millions and millions of dollars to hundreds of millions of dollars for the VCSC from Vigo County taxpayers is developing loose purse strings with school closings. What is happening?
If three new high schools were built today, probably some future superintendent and school board will say they are no good and three new ones need to be built again, maybe 30 years from now.
Financial accountability, buildings maintainability and accountable responsibility all need to be a reality and seriously addressed. They need to be an absolute necessity for all teachers, support staff and our students today and tomorrow working and learning in the buildings. So where do we go from here?
Millions and millions and millions of dollars spent on three high schools, with more school closings, increased remote virtual e-learning, and questionable future building maintenance. What should Vigo County taxpayers expect and demand from our school administration?
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
