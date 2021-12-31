Appreciation for support of another Miracle on 7th Street
As the holiday season draws to a close, it is not lost on the Miracle on 7th Street Board of Directors that many “thank-yous” and acknowledgements are due for the flurry of activity that led up to the successful Miracle on 7th Street event earlier this month.
First and foremost, all of the planning in the world cannot guarantee how Mother Nature will decide to participate and thankfully, this year, she was smiling down on all of us, as we enjoyed extraordinary weather.
With that came an influx of visitors to witness what has become the best parade of the year … and it did not disappoint.
Whether you came to shop in the Artisan Market, get a photo with the Grinch or in a Snow Globe, ride the Christmas Train, admire the beautifully decorated downtown windows and trees, visit the numerous restaurants and museums downtown, or simply to attend the parade there was something for all.
Behind the scenes was, at times, chaotic (this is where we recognized how much our dear friend Boo Lloyd did for this event), so when they say it takes a village, well, we used a lot of resources in our village.
Many thanks to Mayor Duke Bennett for his leadership in getting downtown ready and his willingness to participate as a judge in the window decorating contest, help with the tree-lighting ceremony, and for last minute tree-judging duties.
Also big thank yous to Chief Bill Berry and his crew for their amazing patience as they made numerous trips downtown to help with barricades and to deliver Santa for the Tree Lighting Ceremony, Chief Shawn Keen, Kevin Barrett, Ryan Adamson, Sheriff John Plasse, Greg Ewing (SMWC) and the ISU PD for their attention to detail on providing the safest parade possible, John Mace (SMWC), Ashlyn Hunley (SMWC), and Emma Brinson (SMWC) for their efforts in coordinating the parade and over the years, turning it into this huge, must-see event, and especially to Dottie King, president of SMWC for allowing the entire staff and student body participate in the parade … even the horses and alpacas join in the fun and bring such joy!
The tree placement was made possible by MISCO and David Brentlinger (and the City of TH added lights), the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce provided immense assistance with media coverage (WTWO, WTHI and the Tribune-Star), sharing Miracle events with their members, and helping with the “do-over” Coca-Cola Canned Food Drive, Ketner & Sons provided electrical service for set-up and tear-down, Professional Security Enterprises provided overnight security, Republic Services provided trash totes, Al Ruckriegel, David Adams and Sam Bunch with the Sky Garden Parking Garage provide tremendous value, Garmong Construction assisted with set-up and the Food Drive, and the Miracle map is updated annually by the talented Becky Hochhalter.
Downtown museums and businesses, such as The Terre Haute Children’s Museum, The Vigo County History Center, The Swope Art Museum, First Congregational Church, and the Vigo County Public Library, all held special events to attract visitors and many restaurants, such as Federal Coffee & Fine Foods, The Verve, Scout’s Pizzeria, The Patty Shack, Chavas, J. Gumbo’s, Saratoga, Wise Pies, Copper Bar, and others, offered specialties during the Miracle. Kevin Lambert of Midwest Communications provide music throughout the event creating a Christmas atmosphere
Finally, while our village came through to make this event a success, in order for us to fulfill our mission of addressing hunger and food insecurities, financial contributions are truly what allows us to distribute checks at the end of the season.
This true meaning of the Miracle would not be possible without the help of Terre Haute Savings Bank, Duke Energy, the Marine Corp League, Greg Gibson, Terry & Judy Hogan, John Hochhalter and the Hulman-George family.
The Miracle on 7th Street Board of Directors and Volunteers wishes you a safe, healthy and prosperous new year and invites you all to the 14th Annual Miracle on 7th Street on December 2nd and 3rd, 2022.
— Terry Hogan, Marla Flowers, Libby Waters, Gretchen Kraut, Sarah Trover, Laken Richardson, John Mace and Mindy Leturgez
Miracle on 7th Street, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.