Trumpworld clings to election fantasy
For months now if not for years, Trumpworld has been busy either creating or chasing squirrels.
Those poor Republicans. They lost the presidency. They lost the House. They lost the Senate. And now, some of them have lost their minds.
During the evening hours of Jan. 6, shortly after the costumed selfie riot at the Capitol building had subsided, a poll showed that 45 percent of those Republicans surveyed supported the vandals, the trashing of the halls of Congress. Never thought we’d see the day.
Earlier at the Elipse, Trump addressed in person the throng whose assembly he had encouraged for weeks via twitter, repeating his false claims of massive fraud in the Nov. 3 election and ramping up the crowd’s rage eventually telling those gathered to show their strength and walk to the Capitol.
“I’ll walk with you,” Trump proclaimed with his usual false bravado. “I’ll walk with you.”
Fortunately for the president, by pure coincidence or perhaps through the magic of serendipity, at the last possible moment the pain from his bone spurs apparently flared up and Trump was forced to retreat to the White House where he watched the ensuing events unfold on TV thereby leaving those in the crowd to assume all risk and reward of their actions for themselves.
This was not a protest march but more of a race riot conducted by white supremacists, some of Trump’s most ardent followers. While I have not always agreed with certain premises undergirding the Black Lives Matter movement (many of the martyrs of the movement — Michael Brown to George Floyd — bore a measure of responsibility for their own dismal outcomes) the NBA players got it right on the night of Jan. 6 when they issued a statement saying police response to the attack on the Capitol “was another example of white privilege.”
Some officers were even seen snapping selfies and removing sections of barricades.
To be clear, if the mob members who attacked the Capitol building had been black instead of white, they would all by now be incarcerated, bruised and bloodied, or pushing up daisies. Instead of gasping, “I can’t breathe,” the Trump thugs seemed to vow, “They can have my selfie stick when they pry it from my warm, pale fingers.”
The only widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election was the famous image of Donald Trump in his tennis shorts. Really widespread.
I happened to watch live the TV broadcast of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, wherein she excitedly presented the president’s most definitive proof of massive election fraud. Her “Exhibit A,” the supposedly unassailable proof, turned out to be 535 notarized affidavits from individuals claiming to have received more than one ballot, some allegedly receiving as many as 11 ballots. Plus, the statements were notorized. Not to mention sworn. And they were affidavits. The notarized kind. Possibly unrecruited.
What watery evidence. These 535 people were all obviously Trump supporters. Otherwise, why would they have come forward? Each of them waited until after the election results became public before coming forward to state their claims. What’s more, each of them had evidently destroyed or misplaced the supposed evidence. Not one person out of the 535 could produce a single extraordinary ballot.
Well, yes, but their claims of election improprieties, whether true or false, had been notarized. Duly noted.
Of course, the pantheon of ultra-conservative talk-show hosts attempted to shift the blame for the riot by rallying about unfounded “reports” that antifa agents were sprinkled throughout the crowd to foment unrest. (I heard it was Martians — dressed up as Vikings — so that’s what I’m going to go with.) Show me your evidence, I’ll show you mine.
One of our area’s ever-the-conservative state legislators recently mailed a survey to constituents wherein one of his Goldilocks questions was whether to be too lenient, too harsh, or just about right. Wouldn’t it be interesting to learn what our area’s conservative politicians believe the consequences for vandalizing and rioting at the Capitol should be? Does the phrase “enemies foreign and domestic” sound familiar?
In summation, don’t tell Trump but I voted twice. It would have been more but some of my ballots got lost in the mail. The rest I handed out to strangers at a grocery store parking lot. Covefe.
Godspeed, Mr. Biden.
— Clay Wilkinson, Terre Haute
