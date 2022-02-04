Terre Haute and West Terre Haute residents should be aware that legislation pending in both the Senate and the House could have lasting negative effects for members of the community.
The Senate Bill (SB265) and the House Bill (HB1249) are proposed on behalf of Wabash Valley Resources, a private company intent on gaining permission to build a hydrogen and carbon capture facility at the site of the former coal plant on the Wabash River, just off of Highway 63 and near Bolton Road in West Terre Haute.
The CCS project is being promoted by Wabash Valley Resources (WVR) as a means of reducing carbon emissions by capturing and storing pressurized carbon dioxide (C02) waste underground. According to WVR, this project will be the largest carbon capture and sequestration system in the history of the United States.
However, while Wabash Valley Resources is marketing CCS as a viable and safe solution for reducing C02 emissions, they are also seeking a complete and total lack of responsibility for any long-term negative effects of such a large-scale storage of toxic waste.
This latest round of legislation is Wabash Valley Resource’s second attempt to push legislation through the Senate and the House. These pieces of legislation will release WVR from any liability for any long-term underground storage of poisonous C02, and the immunity they are seeking includes no responsibility for contamination of air, land, or water — and the project site is located right on the Wabash River.
Although the location seems as if only West Terre Haute should be concerned, the river is what connects our community, and the river is also our connection to communities downriver and upriver from us.
In addition to seeking liability immunity, the wording in the legislation indicates that any possessor of an EPA Class VI permit is allowed to condemn private property and is free to do so without any notification or compensation to the owner.
WVR would also be allowed to force property owners and tax payers to store pressurized, toxic C02 underground on private property without consent.
The members of Wabash Valley Resources do not live in this community. Their personal property, their water, and their air will never be affected by any long-term toxic results of this project. In addition, if WVR is granted permission to condemn private property without notification or compensation of the owners, it will not be their neighbor’s property they will be condemning, but it could be your neighbors, or even you who are caught up in the wrong solution for controlling pollution.
If contamination or condemnation of property isn’t enough of a concern, there is also the matter of fiscal responsibility, and this CCS project could also leave Hoosier taxpayers taking losses for any financial fallout.
Well-meaning legislators might see CCS as a safe means of protecting the environment. It is not. Well-meaning legislators might also see the CCS project as a way to bring money and jobs into the state, without considering the long-term cost to their constituents.
Please make the effort to contact your Indiana House and Senate representatives immediately and voice your opposition to legislation that provides Wabash Valley Resources immunity to any ill effects carbon storage might have on our community.
Tell your representatives to vote no on House Bill 1249 (HB1249) and Senate Bill 265 (SB265).
You can locate your representatives by going online to locate their office web form or by using the following telephone numbers:
House: (317) 232-9600 or (800) 382-9467.
Senate: (317) 232-9400 or (800) 382-9842.
— Darla Crist, West Terre Haute
