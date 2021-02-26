Reasons why impeachment of Trump was wrong
Setting the trial in the Senate for after Donald Trump becomes a private citizen is a bill of attainder. That’s Congress trying a private citizen.
This is not allowed by the Constitution, Article 1, Section 9, Clause 3.
This is why the chief justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts (no fan of Trump) would not preside over the trial.
The Constitution requires the impeachment trial of a president to be presided over by the chief justice, but it can’t make the chief justice do it.
That’s two reasons why this trial was unconstitutional.
I can explain it to you, I can’t understand it for you.
Since Congress decided to go against the Constitution and put Donald Trump on trial as a private citizen, no former president will be safe.
A door has been opened we can never close. It is now only a matter of time until Barack Obama is impeached for more issues than I care to list here. Bill Clinton also has a lot to answer for.
George W. Bush could be impeached for things he was responsible for during the war on terror, like waterboarding and other forms of torture.
Jimmy Carter is probably safe, but maybe he should lawyer up just to be safe.
Four states (Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia) violated the U.S. Constitution by robbing their state legislatures of their authority to make state election law. This allowed others (state attorney generals, governors and state-level judges, etc.) to take the authority to make state election laws. This created an unstable situation where election laws were changed by executive and judicial fiat. Laws were changed the day before Election Day, Election Day and the days and weeks after Election Day.
Name-calling directed at people who have a problem with all the voting anomalies created by these unstable situations isn’t unifying, it’s fascist.
Hundreds of people have signed affidavits and sworn under penalty of perjury that they witnessed suspicious activities (not just extra ballots in the mail). So far not one of these people have been charged with anything. Why is that?
Well I think I’ll wind this up with the two issues Joe Biden says he is most concerned about.
Number one, extremism.
I’m sorry, but without details this could be anything Joe Biden disagrees with. Could he be thinking of the Second Amendment? Go back and watch video of the primary debates to see how Joe feels about that.
Number two, disinformation.
Again, no details are provided that would tell us what Joe Biden considers to be disinformation. I suppose it would be any information Joe Biden disagrees with.
Could he be thinking of the First Amendment? Should we be getting ready to say goodbye to our God-given right of freedom of speech? We know what Big Tech will do.
True Americans believe in freedom of speech. Freedom of speech for all, not just for some. That’s why it’s the First Amendment.
— Randy K. Todd, Terre Haute
