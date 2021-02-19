Many Evangelical Christians and people who view themselves as patriots support white nationalism and would overturn the election and establish a dictatorship, despite evidence of fraud, simply because the winning electoral coalition contains poor (Black and brown) people. Christ’s ministry was to liberate the poor and oppressed in Roman society through his radical message of Christian love. Christians should want to emulate Christ. Those viewing themselves as patriots espouse “Liberty and Justice for All” each time they recite the pledge to the flag, yet they are willing to throw away self-government, if the wrong people are given a voice.
Our personal salvation, and that of our country, requires us to examine the purity of our beliefs in light of God’s word. The church, the medium through which God works in the world, is divided against itself. Has a portion of the body of Christ; been led astray by the Father of Lies?
In Genesis, evil is portrayed as a serpent whose lies lead one astray. To remain true to God, one must take care to discern lies.
God’s first and most widely disregarded Commandment is “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” Profit, wealth, power, racial, and national aggrandizement are often placed above God. Lies may come from the mouth of a serpent, or from people, or corporations in pursuit of wealth or power. Those wealthy enough to control the megaphone may propagate lies to serve their interests.
God is the author of Truth and Satan is named father of lies. A Christian looks for truth through study of biblical text; another way is to read and to consume a variety of news sources, and to think who might stand to benefit from each policy. The job of the faithful is to use scripture to see though lies, whether they come from demons or humans acting demonically.
What does God have to say about human equality? “Man was created in God’s Image …”, the creation story is singular. This passage is the source of belief in a universal deity and in the human equality suggested by Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence. The creation and Christ’s coming took place in the Middle East, where ethnicities from three continents blend and where there was little Aryan presence — suggesting that God did not specifically favor whiteness. To limit the definitions of God and Man to whiteness, is to diminish God, and place whiteness in God’s place.
Before the founding of our country, the false concept of white supremacy began to warp Christianity. It was convenient in justifying the unjustifiable. It justified stealing land from native peoples, it justified enslaving such peoples, and when they died of European diseases, it justified enslaving black Africans and the project of subjugating, colonizing and usurping and exploiting the resources of other peoples.
Today, the lie of white supremacy and the “othering” that it permits justifies the paying of poverty wages to workers, cutting or denying benefits to women, immigrants and Blacks, to allow excessive profits, cuts in taxes, and bargains for wealthy consumers. This big lie justifies never-ending foreign wars, and the blaming of the poor for their poverty. In truth, it is our unregulated economic system which exploits them. This system creates poverty and homelessness just as surely as it creates wealth.
Our immersion in the lies of the system leads us to ignore the words of the Lord, “If anyone has material possessions and sees his brother in need but has no pity on him, how can the love of God be in him? Dear children, let us not love in word or talk but, in deed, and in truth,” says John 3:17-18.
Lies of convenience threaten personal morality and the integrity of our nation, even the ability of our earth to sustain life. A diabolical industry has grown up dedicated to the proposition that global warming does not exist, that science and scientists try to mislead, that COVID-19 is a hoax, and that democracy and freedom can be saved by installing one party rule.
This industry attacks the truth because division, rancor and ignorance are the desired objectives of its owners and advertisers. If national policy were based on biblical truth and justice, instead of the demonic lies imbedded in our news feeds, and national mythologies, the fossil fuel industry, the prison-policing-complex and the war-industrial-complexes and their political lackies, would all have to face a unified Christian community calling them out in the name of God.
— Robert Dodson, Centerpoint
