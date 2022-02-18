School projections cited faulty data
While the closure of Meadows Elementary School may seem to affect only a small school, it may have effects that go beyond affecting the school’s students, families, and school staff.
On Jan. 10, I spoke to the School Board about statistics I found showing that Harrison Township would experience growth in the number elementary school-aged in the future and possibly the present. The McKibben Report, which is what the corporation has used to guide its decision on school closure, based its projections on 2010 Census data. In between census years, a study called the American Community Survey (ACS) is done. The latest survey is from 2019, which would be a 2-3-year difference depending on when the survey was done. That survey showed that Harrison Township had 636 more children in the 0-4 age group than in the 5-9 age group. I argued that with those type of figures, the corporation shouldn’t close another school in Harrison Township.
I looked at the McKibben Report while writing this letter. The report is dated December 2020. It appears that the ACS is done annually, so McKibben Demographic Research could have looked at an ACS done in between the 2000 Census and the latest ACS available to see if there might have been any changes since the 2010 Census. The report does mention the ACS data, but it wasn’t used because of “methodological issues.” I will say that there is a significant margin of error given for the ACS numbers in the report. Yet even if the numbers were on the minus side of the 236 margin of error, those numbers still would indicate growth in the 0-4 age group when measured in 2019.
Additionally, the McKibben Report states that “The elementary enrollment will slowly increase after the 2025-26 school year.” (Executive Summary No. 6) Perhaps the increase that was predicted for 2025-26 has come earlier than expected or that there will be a longer increase than was previously predicted.
After looking at the ACS data, I checked to see if those increases suggested by the ACS had made their way into the corporation’s elementary schools. I went on the corporation’s website to check how many classes each school had per grade. As I said to the board, it wasn’t a perfect way to way to calculate this because I didn’t have the number of children of class, and there were some teachers who taught split grades. But the figures I came up with show that the corporation has already seen those increases. The figures I came up with were: Kindergarten, 54; 1st grade, 55; 2nd grade, 52; 3rd grade, 44; and 4th grade, 44. I didn’t include 5th grade classes would be moving onto middle school.
Although I have some doubts of my method of calculating an increased influx of students into the corporation, the corporation figures for Meadows and the four schools presented during the Jan. 5 listening session show the number of kindergarten students to be the highest among the elementary school grades with the fourth grade being the lowest, which is roughly what my calculations were for the entire school corporation.
So if the school corporation was aware of this pattern of increase, coupled with the projections with the McKibben Report, why are they going ahead with this consolidation? I will give my opinion on what the corporation’s answer is to this question seems to be and my rebuttal in a future letter.
— Debbie Considine, Terre Haute
No bigotry, just simple fairness
In the Trib-Star opinion section of Feb. 2, Brandon Harris, a person (I assume this to be an acceptable pronoun) who, call me racist if I am at least 50 percent wrong, is male, and states that Indiana legislation which will try to keep boys or men who identify as girls or women from participating in girls and women’s sports is bigotry.
You see, Brandon, it is not a matter of all things bigoted, it is a matter of simple fairness.
The most important point immediately follows and should be fully understood before continuing your thought process. When a person is born male, they are given real, documented and historically exhibited physically superior traits. Of course, there are exceptions, but the vast majority of men are physically more powerful than women. Some more than others, but again, as a rule, it is nature’s way that males are physically stronger than females.
Further, sex changes that involve social, psychological and even outward physical changes do not change the stronger, denser and leaner muscular-skeletal structure that males are born with. As stated above there are always exceptions but they are far and few between. An actual example of what I mean: In the ‘70s or ‘80s, when Martina Navratilova told Chris Everett that “women’s tennis is as good as men’s and the two should compete,” Everett told Martina that “good men’s college tennis players can easily beat the top female pros anytime.”
That is not a racist or morally wrong thing, it is just a fact of nature. Lord knows that men are not morally, mentally, superior, or more brave or loyal than women, but generally speaking, males, naturally, in every species, except the praying mantis or many spiders, are born physically stronger than females.
If even one of the many reasons a boy or man needs to relate to, identify with, or in fact, be, a girl or woman is to compete in women’s sports on an amateur, professional, or any other level, then I think that that man has more issues to consider than misplaced gender assignment.
As I said, it is not a matter of racism, it is a matter of fairness. If you want to delegitimize girls’ and women’s sports, you are on the right road. If you want to rip a fair playing field out from under every girl and woman on earth again, you are on the right road.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Vigo citizens need strong board
You might wonder why someone outside of Vigo County would have the right or the responsibility to comment on who Vigo County chooses to run their school system. The counties in the Wabash Valley surrounding Vigo County are connected by ways that make us all dependent on each other. Employment is one of the main factors connecting us.
Shopping is another major area of mutual interests. Education is another big issue we have in common. We in the Wabash Valley depend on each other for so many common interests it’s important that we stand together for the common good of us all.
Jennifer Mueller wrote a recent letter to the Tribune-Star that pointed out some flaws in the closing of Meadows School. Before I comment any further, let me be the first to say that if I were a Vigo County resident, I would willingly sign a petition asking Jennifer to run for school board. She apparently had more time and skill than the current school leaders and board members to research the facts about the Vigo County school system.
What she found in a study that the school board authorized, and the county taxpayers paid for, is astounding and makes the motives of the current board suspect. A well-managed and properly financed school system is the main key to the future of Vigo County and the Wabash Valley’s economic system. You could put a class A institution in a pole building, give the property taxpayers in Vigo County a choice.
My only request to the citizens of Vigo County is that they elect a school board capable of managing a school system that will be the pride of the Valley. As citizens we must remember our votes for local officials are more important than our votes for national leaders. Local politics has a more direct effect on our lives than politicians in Indianapolis or Washington, DC.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Featuring parody a poor decision
Per Mark Bennett’s column of Feb. 11:
What a terrible representation of this city and the people that live here, and a continuation of an emphasis on the negative rather than the positive that Terre Haute has to offer.
To glorify this piece of “music,” be it parody or not, says something very bad about your perception of this place. You have watched this video, right?
Must have been an incredibly slow news day for this story to not only make it into the TribStar, much less as a front-page above the fold story.
How incredibly sad that you, as a news-gathering company, would be a party to promoting something like this.
Terre Haute has to constantly swim against the current to gain respect as it is. The last thing we need is for our newspaper to contribute to the headwinds.
Might be time for management to re-evaluate the editor position(s) at this publication.
— Mike King, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.