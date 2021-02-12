Key questions for THPD’s Merit Commission
The THPD Merit Commission will have some explaining to do at its public meeting on Feb. 17.
Last week, the Reform Movement of Terre Haute obtained the disciplinary records of THPD Sgt. Brad Newman through a public records request to the City of Terre Haute. The complete records can be viewed at bit.ly/3aHf9Az.
The records show that Newman’s career with the THPD is racked with suspensions (seven in all) for lying, insubordination, excessive force and neglect of duty, among others. The violations include Newman recklessly Tasing a colleague inside the office; striking and kicking a handcuffed arrestee in the head before bragging that he “kicked his a--”; losing evidence; disobeying orders; and lying repeatedly to his superiors in written reports and face-to-face.
Yet, in May 2019, the THPD Merit Commission rewarded Sgt. Newman’s record — then six suspensions long — by promoting him to sergeant. The three-member Merit Commission has the sole authority to hire, fire, promote or demote an officer. Commissioners Jim Walker and Shelva Warner were serving at the time of Newman’s promotion (appointed by the mayor and City Council, respectively). Curtis Lyle was appointed in 2020 by the police officers of the THPD.
More recently, Newman was disciplined in January after he proudly and repeatedly called for genocide against the Chinese people on Facebook. When a commenter asked: “Are you really suggesting murdering millions of innocent men, women, and children,” Newman replied, “Yes I am. Absolutely! Smoke ‘em.” When someone else wrote “Nothing a little napalm wouldn’t fix! Can we hit Joe and kamel toes [sic] home too,” Sgt. Newman gave a thumbs up. A week later he shared a video of a man threatening civil war against local government officials in response to COVID protection measures, saying “This dude nailed it!”
In response, the THPD conducted a charade of a disciplinary investigation. They reprimanded Newman for hurting the image of the department, suspended him for six days, told him to get better at social media, and vouched for Newman’s preposterous lie that he holds no bias and was simply misunderstood.
Donna Fullhart submitted the complaint that led to the investigation and explained her experience with the process: “They brought me in for an interview, asked me four questions about Facebook and how I was able to see Newman’s posts, and then ended the interview. I Ieft convinced the only lesson they learned was to require officers to adjust their privacy settings.” Since the suspension, Newman and the police union have continued to post on social media to dismiss his critics as opponents of free speech.
With this culture of impunity at the THPD, we need the Merit Commission to step in and protect the people of Terre Haute by firing Newman immediately. We need the mayor and City Council to call on their appointees to the commission to fire Newman.
Whatever their decision, we urge the Merit Commission to explain it clearly. Do they believe that Sgt. Newman is worthy of our trust as a police officer? Is there a city policy or union contract that has prevented them from firing Newman all these years? Is Newman’s record not all that unusual in the THPD and so firing him would open the floodgates? And why exactly did the Merit Commission promote him in 2019?
When the Merit Commission meets on Feb. 17, we’d like them to make clear where they stand. Will they back the public interest or back the blue, even when that blue threatens the safety, wellbeing and reputation of our city?
For the Reform Movement of Terre Haute ...
— Sr. Barbara Battista, Sylvester Edwards, A. Theressa Bynum
More signatures on this letter can be viewed at bit.ly/27pTNQT.
We should turn back to our roots
Almost everyone who submits any opinion piece for publication in the Tribune is probably inspired by another writer or a news/social media outlet they had read or listened to. I’ll start out by saying I was inspired by a TV news show this morning.
Looking back over my source for news over the several years my first thought is what happened to the most trusted man in America? Walter Cronkite on CBS. Between 1962-1981 his was the most prominent voice to deliver both good and bad news to the American public. From President Kennedy’s assassination to our landing on the moon he was there for both our joy and sorrow.
Locally, most of us remember Harry Frey on Channel 10 and Johnny Palmer on Channel 2. They were the most important voices in the Wabash Valley for television news during the 1960s and ‘70s. There was no CNN or Fox News during that period. Some of us more mature folks can even remember Terre Haute having both a morning and evening paper during that time period.
I’m more familiar with Sullivan. Those of us in Sullivan can remember the evening paper, The Sullivan Times, and the weekly Sullivan Union. The headlines included the Vietnam war, national politics, as well as the local marriages, hospital admissions, which are now off limits, to the local gossip. Then as now the obituaries were the first place a lot of us turned. I’m sure all the residents of the Wabash Valley can still remember their local paper. For many of us our first job was delivering the local news on our bikes.
Back to where I started. Today most of us have a wide choice as to where we get our news and who we believe. There is no longer a most trusted man in America today. That may be our greatest loss. Let’s face facts, the only people that really believe the election was fixed are the diehard Trump supporters. Why do they believe that? Trump started telling them six months before the election that the fix was in. Even Trump knows it wasn’t fixed, he just lost.
Why? He failed to recognize the depth of the COVID-19 virus. Instead of heeding the advice of those who have given their lives to the science of viruses, he tried to downplay the seriousness of the situation. As a result of this lives were lost, jobs were lost, and our once robust economy was in the tank. So, he tried to lie his way to a second term, but people wanted change.
The hard core people that want the public to believe the election wasn’t legitimate are the far right-wingers that want to turn our democracy into an all-white anti-Jewish society by destroying our current form of government. Trump just offered them a platform. Voting is the only way to determine how our government is run. We as Americans have the power to change our government, every two years at the ballot box, without the use of guns or violent attacks.
Maybe it’s time our local media started to speak out again. These are the people we should trust to tell us the truth about what’s going on in today’s world. Maybe we should turn away from the cable news, Twitter and Facebook and start talking to the people around us. After all, we all share in the success or failure of our country and the grassroots is where we need to start.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Assessing status of Social Security
Recently I received a 2021 Senior Rights Survey, as a representative for Indiana; in compliance with the National Committee to preserve Social Security and Medicare. (Never heard of them, but said they had been in existence for 38 years.)
Also included was a brochure from Congressman James Roosevelt.
After I completed survey I attached a note to the congressman: How do you think President F.D. Roosevelt would answer the survey? Or respond to the statement, separate of the survey, there are members of the newly elected Congress who think Social Security and Medicare should be eliminated or reduced?
Via a friend with a computer I then listed divisions from the Social Security list (of 134 pages): Earned income tax credit — Historical development — Old age services and disability insurance — Workers comp. — Temporary disability insurance — veterans benefits — government employees retirement — railroad retirement — Supplemental Security Income — temporary assistance — low-income energy assistance — general assistance (11 categories) — and finally Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid.
Also, I was asked an opinion on the Affordable Care Act. Answer: Don’t understand what it is. Like Medicare, no matter how much I read and try to follow Medicare, it’s foreign to me — a zoo. All just firewood added to the flame. Don’t think they intend for any of us to figure out.
For instance the new Medicare Advantage plans? $70 a month for over-the-counter drugs? Every month? How does that offset the fact that people on prescription meds cannot afford them? Or have to choose between other necessities (food) to be able to buy? Or, don’t take the right amounts to stretch them out?
The first note I tried to write and send with the survey was a little too hot for mailing.
My future worry: Our American belief of “entitlement.” The government should be responsible for anything and everything we all want and/or won’t work for.
I thought Social Security was set up for the working class; from the money we were taxed to pay for out of our paychecks. My bank account has problems if I put in enough for 5 bills a month and try to pay 15.
If Social Security is supported by a few but trying to support a multitude, how’s that working for us?
— Carolyn Braner, Rosedale
