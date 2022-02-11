On Feb. 3, the Anderson Herald Bulletin and other papers owned by CNHI (including the Tribune-Star on Feb 10), published an editorial alleging that Sen. Charbonneau, chairman of Senate Health and Provider Services, didn’t give Senate Bill 405 a hearing due to money spent by the Indiana Health Care Association to lobby the General Assembly. It is unfortunate that the editorial chose to over-generalize the proposed legislation, which ultimately erodes the public’s trust in the legislative process.
Despite refuting the Indy Star’s coverage on long-term care in the past and meeting with Sen. Qaddoura numerous times on SB 405 — legislation that Sen. Qaddoura said was a result of the Indy Star’s coverage — the bill ignored state and federal laws and regulations addressing licensing, public inspections, reporting requirements and whistleblower protections that are already on the books. The bill also disregarded the existing, robust, and publicly available quality measure system created by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for nursing facilities and would have created a duplicative and unnecessary effort at the state level. None of this would have helped the public or patient.
We are always striving to improve the quality of our offerings to residents, but it is important to note that Indiana’s nursing facilities have a better Five-Star Quality Measure Rating than the national average through December 2021, scoring 3.85 stars versus 3.71 stars. When looking specifically at patients relying on Medicaid services, Indiana does better than the national average again at 3.77 stars compared to 3.57 stars.
With 65 to 70 percent of residents in nursing facilities being on Medicaid, how federal and state funds are spent in this joint federal-state program is already provided to the government and publicly posted. Specifically, of the federal funds that Indiana draws down for county hospital-operated nursing facilities, an overwhelming amount of these allocations have been used to increase wages and training opportunities for nursing facility staff and expand clinical services for the most vulnerable Hoosiers that are in our care. Nursing facilities have also invested significantly in healthcare technology to optimize clinical outcomes.
Despite these significant efforts and demonstrated quality outcomes during an unprecedented pandemic, recruiting and retaining health care staff remain significant challenges for the industry — as is the case nationwide — with nurses being the most sought-after occupation in the state according to recent data by the Department of Workforce Development. Instead of pointing fingers, we are working collaboratively with lawmakers, community organizations, workforce development entities, higher education institutions and other stakeholders to address this systemic issue.
The IHCA has advocated for reform of the long-term care sector for years and for more support of health care practitioners who are limited in their compensation structure due to government set reimbursement rates. Sen. Messmer’s Senate Bill 407 is a step in the right direction to reform long-term care. Importantly, the bill prevents the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration from privatizing the management of the Medicaid program on a statewide basis and paying national insurance companies more than $350 million a year to dictate health care services for aged and disabled Hoosiers. SB 407 keeps patients in control of their health care decisions rather than handing them over to insurance companies.
We will continue to fight for our residents and incredible health care staff, ensuring residents can make their own health care decisions with their doctors and local case management providers.
— Zach Cattell, President, Indiana Health Care Association
GOP should be more supportive of teachers, student
In the Tribune-Star on Jan. 10 state Rep. Bob Heaton commented that the Indiana State Teachers Association has been highly supportive of Democrats over the years. Does he know why? When I began my teaching career I was a Republican, and I did not vote for a Democrat for president until I was 46. In the 1996 campaign I heard Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole state that teacher unions were the problem with public schools.
I knew that not to be true.
At that point I had taught in four different public schools, an ISTA member in two of them, and all with a dedicated, professional faculty. I was grateful for the negotiating expertise of the ISTA, allowing me to concentrate on my students, and I was impressed with the efforts of teacher unions to make schools better for students and teachers. In 1996 I cast my first vote for a Democrat president, and would continue to be an active member of ISTA until my retirement in 2011.
Indiana ranked 15th in the nation in average teacher salary in 1999. By 2020 the state had fallen to 42nd with the change in adjusted salary a negative 19, the worst in the country. In 2018 Indiana ranked 36th in spending per student. Last year the Indiana legislature did not approve the “13th check” (its annual substitution for a cost of living adjustment) for retirees which resulted in my wife (also a retired teacher) and I receiving $612 less. This was the first time in 38 years retired educators did not receive an enhanced benefit. A 1% COLA was granted for this year, reducing our loss to only $416.
There are numerous reasons why most Indiana teachers do not favor the current Republican Party as the Republicans have dismantled teacher collective bargaining, pushed school vouchers and charter schools with little oversight, and spent tens of millions of dollars on high-stakes tests while often changing the format, the standards, and the testing company, making it difficult to compare scores from one year to the next. Educators know the time spent on state testing is time they’re not teaching.
For four years Republican Tony Bennett was the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction. Hoosier voters rejected his administration in 2012, replacing him with Glenda Ritz, the first Democrat in that office since 1973, but she was stripped of most of her authority by Gov. Mike Pence. That state office, created in 1851 by the Indiana Constitution, was abolished by the legislature in 2020, replaced by a Secretary of Education appointed by the governor instead of elected by the people. Bennett resigned in 2014 as Florida Education Commissioner after paying a fine for Indiana election violations and for his questionable involvement in increasing the rating for an Indiana charter school.
Last year the Republicans decided to make it more difficult for the ISTA to collect dues from its members. Is this what Hoosiers want legislators doing with their limited time? In 2015, Mr. Heaton, while walking past a teacher rally prior to a crackerbarrel session, allegedly remarked to the person beside him that “this is pathetic.” Mr. Heaton denied the comment, while the other person confirmed it. It would not be pathetic for Rep. Heaton and his Republican colleagues to be more supportive of students and teachers in our public schools.
— Stephen Pfrank, West Terre Haute
Make hard choices confronting Russia
If we really want to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine we would place the most drastic financial sanctions on Putin and his cronies, cancel their pipeline to Germany now before the invasion with the offer to withdraw sanctions as the Russian war machines starts standing down and withdrawing .
Then President Biden should announce that the minute the Russian Army crosses the Ukraine border, he will declare Russia a Rogue Nation and expel all Russians including their UN diplomats and encourage our allies to do the same. He should withdraw our diplomats and encourage all our allies to do the same.
If the invasion happens we should make the statement that we will not deal with the Putin Rogue Government. This sounds pretty drastic but when you consider the war and its aftermath it would be worth it. If we let the invasion happen with our usual lack of action and short attention span (see Crimean Peninsula and Afghanistan) the Chinese Communist Party will be encouraged to move on Taiwan.
Our wimpy withdrawal from Afghanistan has shown America as a weak and failing super power, unable to cope with the Russian Bear and the Chinese Tiger. The Chinese Communist Party is looking way into their future, if they have to burn Taiwan down and it takes a hundred years to rebuild, they think, so be it.
We are getting so dependent on China our ability to get along without being subordinate to them fades every day. America is in for a rough time no matter what, so let’s make some hard choices now while we still have some left.
— Tom Egan, Paris, Ill.
Community needs teen entertainment
I’m confused as to why Terre Haute needs a casino for adult entertainment.
What about our teenagers? All these empty places, like the mall, so many empty spaces, you would think Terre Haute could use those empty spaces for teenage entertainment. Like dance halls, trampoline areas indoor, heck why not an indoor ice rink?
I don’t get it. As Long as the adults are entertained Terre Haute is Happy. Why do our teens have to go to Bloomington, Indy, Marshall, Ill., etc., out of our town to find things to do? I’m just concerned about our teens. Everyone talks about teens being gamers, not getting out, depression. Well, no wonder. There’s not much to do In Terre Haute for kids around 13 years old to 17 years old.
These kids are our future. I just think we need some teenage entertainment instead of more adult entertainment. Why can’t we look into making our future happy instead of promoting gambling and drinking. Just a thought.
— Marcia Glasgow, Terre Haute
Disappointed in casino change
I am disappointed to read that the new venue for the casino will be the east side.
I was looking forward to the Terrace Bar with a view of the River.
— Debra Butler, Terre Haute
