Time to embrace the spirit of Christmas season
Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas season is upon us. Over 90% of the population of this country celebrates Christmas. Worldwide, it is more than a third of the population. This is a time so rich with traditions. Wreaths, trees, cards, gift giving and so much more are steeped in history and memories of years past for our commemorations of the birth of Christ.
The foods we eat are an important part of all that as well. Most families gather and there are certain recipes that have been passed down through the generations that must be made.
In our family, it approaches a starch-o-rama. Oh, there is turkey or ham or both. There are salads, vegetables and desserts as well. But the carbs abound. Macaroni and cheese has to be made from Grandma’s recipe in her special dish. Someone has to make noodles of some sort with either chicken or beef. Hot yeast rolls are a must along with mashed potatoes. For quite some time dressing, both oyster and sage, were a requirement, though not so much anymore. Sweet potatoes are frequently on the table too.
Some of these are very common and some not. As we are mostly a nation of immigrants, where did some of these come from?
Fruitcake comes to us from 1600s England. Some say there is really only one fruitcake in the world that is passed from family to family. One family has had a fruitcake passed down from generation to generation since 1878. Actually these were once signs of prosperity since only the wealthy could afford the dried fruits, nuts and alcohol that are the base of most recipes.
Though not so common today, a roast goose was once a staple of the Christmas feast. This, with a stuffing of apples, onions, chestnuts and spices comes to us from Germany. The earliest recipe goes back to a 1350 cookbook.
Turkey became a favorite at the holidays for Americans and Britons in mid-19th century. A goose wasn’t typically large enough for the growing size of families. While the affluent turned to game meats, working class families went for the more modestly priced and easy to raise turkey.
Ham for the holidays comes to us from Scandinavia. Freyr, a Norse god of harvest and fertility, was associated with boars. Often a boar’s head edible centerpiece was a feature of holiday tables through the time of the Tudor’s in England. Eventually ham took the place of the showier boar’s head being more affordable and equally delicious.
Gingerbread houses became popular in England after the Brothers Grimm published Hansel and Gretel. In 17th century Europe, only professional gingerbread makers could bake gingerbread year round. The restriction was lifted for holidays and the rest is a Christmas tradition.
Mincemeat was originally a mixture of chopped meat with dried fruits, sugar and spices. In 16th century England mince pies were a common Christmas treat. Today, mincemeat retains the name but is made from fruits, sugar and sometimes alcohol. It remains popular for pies and cookies.
Today eggnog is a frothy concoction of eggs, milk, sugar and some sort of rum or bourbon. These punches originated in 17th century England as a mixture of milk and wine.
Whatever your family traditions are they fill the stomach and warm the heart. When we feel this way it is easier to see the goodness people are capable of. This may best be summed up by the idea of the “Spirit of Christmas.” Christmas is about faith in Christ and his message of giving. It isn’t just a day or a season. It is something to be cherished and nurtured always. Peace on Earth and goodwill to men should not just be phrases uttered at this time of year but part of our lives throughout the year.
Merry Christmas to all.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
