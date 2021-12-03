Sense of doom about the future
The following is a quote from John Haltiwanger in an article published in the INSIDER earlier this month:
Begin quote: Less than a year after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, nearly half of Republican voters (47%) say that “a time will come when patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands,” per a new nationwide survey by George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs.
Only about 29% of Americans agreed with this statement on some level, the poll found, including just 9% of Democrats. And 49% said they disagree or strongly disagree.
The poll also found that a majority of Republicans (55%) say “the traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast we may have to use force to save it.” About 15% of Democrats agreed with this statement, but more Americans disagreed (46%) than agreed (34%).
More Republicans (27%) than Democrats (18%) said that “strong leaders sometimes have to bend the rules in order to get things done.” End quote.
This is not only sobering but is also an indication of where our energies as a nation should be focused. We need legislative action — at the federal level — immediately in order to preserve the American republic. Voter rights legislation to stem the tide of predominantly Republican controlled legislatures passing bills making voter more difficult is a reflection of the attitude set out above. Without national protection of the election system, American democracy will end when the Biden administration ends.
It is happening right now. We are living in the Weimar Republic right now with a former president playing the role of Hitler and Fox News (and clones) acting as Goebbles. The trend to authoritarianism should scare the living daylights out of any American with even a tiny fraction of reasoning ability. The time to act is now with the only party with the ability to govern in power. Once the chance to act is gone, it is gone for good. Lay everything else aside and preserve democracy. There is no point to a strong infrastructure if there is no country within which to build it. This is real. It is happening now. America, as a democratic republic, will be gone by 2024.
When vaccines that save lives are politicized, and one party is willing to sacrifice the lives of its base in order to retain power, you have the very definition of a radical authoritarian movement. When you have followers willing to follow, you have the movement in force and action — as witnessed by the 50% vaccination rate for COVID-19 in Indiana. The Indiana Legislature meeting in a surprise special session and trying to pass legislation to stop vaccine mandates in one day when the Indiana Constitution requires a minimum of three days of public comment and study before such passage is local evidence of the rise and fall of the Third Reich. Not only is it frightening in terms of democracy, it is also breathtakingly stupid. There are no “good old days” to return to. I lived through the “good old days” that only existed on 1950s sitcoms.
The path to saving America is in the future. The past wasn’t that great — unless you were white, male and upper middle class. I would love to be wrong about the sense of doom I have for our republic, but fear I am not. May God bless and save America.
— Dennis R. Majewski, Terre Haute
