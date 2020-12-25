No survivors of death penalties
To what admirable position does this country put itself in when murderers sentenced to death, who have committed some of the most horrendous crimes, spend years on “death row?”
The USA has established an incarcerated society. And actually rewards these convicts keeping them alive (with housing, food, health care, recreation, education, etc.).
Taxpayers who themselves are imprisoned, so to speak, in a world of prognosis to live and afford to sustain a lifestyle that provides all those amenities for themselves.
Eighteen living to 40? Of inert existence. (Except, didn’t he have a child while in prison?) Death penalty convicted to what expenditure for the taxpayer? Taxation at work to what extremity?
There is really no determinate for breaking laws established to curtain the mentality of this growing society housed in our jails and prisons. Jail is a respite. Prison is a reprieve. Complacent to working and/or living “on the streets.”
The so-called religious and bleeding hearts, who plead for the lives of these monsters, should be put in the positions of victims’ families who have suffered from the hands of these criminals. (How about a baby — raped — disfigured — and/or beaten to death — left with “boyfriends” (babysitting) who prey on working mothers to sustain their lifestyles of worthlessness?
An anesthetic word. “Worthlessness.” Look up anesthetized.
Is it a lesser moral act to rid this country of such a society? It is morally and Godly to forgive. But, God showed all manners of punishment throughout the Bible. Doing away with the laws of humanity and you’ve done away with humanity.
There should be set penalties for set crimes. In other countries, if you steal, they cut off your hands. If you commit murder, they cut off your head. They don’t waste medicine that kills; or bullets; or build prisons with death rows.
Matt Dillon systematically takes care of business. Promote, vote for, and stand by the Matt Dillons of this nation. All should know forthwith the penalties of lawlessness.
There should be no survivors of death penalties. Immediate retribution. No prison death rows. Is there justification in overthrowing death sentences by letting monsters, Godless, live for the rest of their natural lives for what solution, awaiting their due?
— Carolyn Braner, Rosedale
Inequality should be seen as the enemy
Some Democrats want to reach out to Trump supporters — a mix of people of differing levels of education, financial interests, ethnic and family backgrounds. All Trump supporters do not have the same mental horizon. Among them, some died from infection not believing in coronavirus to the end, others knew microorganisms were real but believed that the pandemic was a political hoax.
Many high-income Trump supporters wanted to save taxes and voted Republican. But rich Democrats saw extreme inequality as a curse for humanity. To them, social programs were an obligation to social harmony and would gladly pay higher taxes to help out. Most Trump supporters with no college degrees saw minorities gaining their rights as a loss (of the dominance) for the white race.
The struggle for equality, justice and peace is older than the Nile and Indus Valley civilizations of 5,000 years ago. It continues to this day. Technology revolution brought new avenues for the creation of wealth and prosperity. But it had a dysfunctional dimension for it caused even more inequality.
San Francisco and many large cities, governed by Democrats, are left to solve the ill effects of extreme income inequality and racial injustice. Homelessness now is a bigger problem. They have a lot of work to do. Recent events in battleground states and Georgia show that there are a great many Republicans who will take a stand to protect democracy and put country first before the party.
If Democrats want the country to heal they should reach out to them. Reducing tax burden on families will help.
— Khwaja A. Hasan, Formerly of Terre Haute
