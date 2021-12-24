How will Meadows closure save money?
As a parent of two students at Meadows Elementary School and as the current PTO president, I have concerns with the reasoning and justification provided for the closure and repurposing of the school. I realize that the recommendation was made based on a combination of several factors, but I’d like to dig into each of the factors with which I have concern.
We’ve been told that the district needs to be “right-sized,” with data presented that we have 18 elementary schools, while other districts of our size have 11 elementary schools. The number of the schools is irrelevant compared to the size of the school – the capacity – the building square footage. Also, our district is spread out and covers a broad land area. Smaller schools that are scattered around the land area of the district provide a service to the community without the need to bus students far distances or add new bus routes, which could lead to an increased expense for the school corporation.
We were also told Meadows was chosen due to the building age and facilities maintenance costs for upkeep. This is irrelevant, as the school building is being repurposed for other uses for the corporation. How are the building age and upkeep costs not an issue for the proposed activities and programs planned to move into the building? The building may also need to be remodeled or renovated to accommodate for the various activities moving into the building. How much was spent on renovating the West Vigo Elementary School building to accommodate for the repurposing of an administration building? Also, Meadows was one of four elementary schools to receive a Facility Assessment Grade of D, the other three schools (Lost Creek, Ouabache and Rio Grande) are continuing to function as elementary schools, even with the poor rating. I’d like to see a breakdown of the accounting and anticipated savings for the corporation due to the closure and repurposing of Meadows Elementary School and what impact this has on the budget.
Decline in enrollment numbers was another reason that Meadows Elementary School was chosen to be the next to close. If you look at the data presented at the community meetings that were held in 2020, as of the 2019-20 school year, Meadows enrollment was trending up with an enrollment trend of +2.9%, one of only five elementary schools in the corporation with a positive enrollment trend at that time.
Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, families throughout VCSC opted for other means of elementary schooling (i.e. virtual learning or private schools), reducing enrollment within school buildings district-wide. Rumors of closure have deterred new families in the district from enrolling at Meadows. Programs, including one functional classroom and two pre-K classrooms, were closed for the 2021-22 school year, further reducing enrollment numbers at Meadows.
Also, the corporation is responsible for designating where the boundary lines are and for granting permits to attend schools outside of a student’s home district. Why isn’t redistricting an option to balance school capacities?
Finally, we are told that the corporation is deficit spending so it’s not fiscally viable to maintain operations, thus the recommended closure of Meadows Elementary School. We’ve seen no budgetary proof about net savings from last year’s school closures, as well as the projected savings from the closure of Meadows, especially since the building is being repurposed and staff is guaranteed to maintain employment within the corporation. How is this closure going to save money for the school corporation?
For these reasons, I question the justification that we’ve been provided.
Let’s be real. Let’s be honest. Let’s get some answers on the true motivation and budgetary impact for this recommended closure.
— Jennifer Mueller
Terre Haute
