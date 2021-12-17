Hoping for change in U.S. politics
I’m responding to two recent letters. In one, Shirley Thomas said “I hate no one,” but she very intensely dislikes Mr. Trump.
I wondered the definitions of hate: “the intense or passionate dislike for someone.” Dislike: “feel distaste or hostility for someone or something.” Sounds about the same.
She also said she will continue to write letters to open people’s eyes about Mr. Trump .If you voted for President Trump, a letter will not change your mind — same thing holds true for those who voted for President Biden.
When she said she was a big fan of Rachel Maddow, all things became clear on her views. There are two kinds of news people and shows. One reports the news with the anchor’s viewpoint front and center. It’s opinion based. Opinion: A view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge. The other are new people who just report all the facts. Fact: A thing that is known or proved to be true. Much of this is reported to sway listeners opinions. We need to fact check statements more for truth. When I write a letter, it is my opinion only.
To Mr. Sheets, I wasn’t rewriting history, only my view on how I thought President Trump did in office. You are right, he was impeached in 2019 by Congress, but was acquitted in 2020 by the Senate. President Biden, his brother and Hunter also have questionable pasts. Case in point ,The Hunter Biden laptop. It is now in the hands of the FBI. Some things have been leaked from it, it raised a lot of questions, but alas it was an election year, we needed to get Joe elected, so it will never be investigated. If that were Trump, impeachment!
As for the Jan. 6 insurrection? So many unanswered questions, but wait, I forgot we have an unbiased committee looking into it. Sleep well, America.
There are reportedly 14,000 hours of footage in and around the Capitol, which the police turned over to the lawmakers which they refuse to make public. Were we not promised transparency in Biden’s term?
As for losing jobs under Trump’s presidency, this also true, we ended up with the virus from China, the shutdown of our whole way of life and economy. Was it overkill? We have vaccinations, new therapy drugs, etc., but we still have just as many cases as last year. Let’s face it, variants will continue, it’s our new normal, just like the flu shot every year.
The only thing that came from this pandemic is we realized we depend on China and others for too many things and it showed us how political a crisis can become detrimental to our way of life.
There is an international law against separation. My point was: If they were stopped at the border it wouldn’t have been an issue. But I guess it’s OK to keep thousands under a bridge, unvaccinated, transport them by bus and planes, in the dead of night, to unsuspecting cities.
I don’t fault them for coming. We have no southern border. They are fleeing countries run by dictators who we have given millions to. They saw nothing from it as usual. As for the world leaders laughing at Trump at the U.N., this is also true, but you fail to mention them criticizing Biden over the withdrawal of Afghanistan and how he fell asleep at one of the climate change meetings. An aide walked over to wake him up.
Both Biden and Harris are losing poll numbers fast. I think people are beginning to question everything we are being told and the direction the country is taking. When the government thinks it knows what’s best for us, we should start to worry. We as a nation have lost our moral compass. We burn cities for a cause, shoot others because of drugs, gangs, disagreements, shoot police, decide a person is innocent or guilty before trial, loot, steal. Anarchy is not far off.
Hopefully, change will happen. Lots of good people in this world. Remember, any act of kindness goes along way.
Wishing you and your families happy holidays.
— Janet Wood, Brazil
