Democracy will withstand Trump’s ugly assault
The final days of the Trump presidency appear to be upon us. American voters have awarded 306 electoral votes to Joe Biden compared to only 232 for Donald Trump. Biden also has an overwhelming lead in the popular vote: 81,283,735 to 74,221,580 for Trump.
Despite Donald Trump’s claims that he lost the election because it was “rigged,” Attorney General William Barr, director of the Department of Justice; Christopher Wray, director of the FBI; and Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, have all stated that they have found no indication of widespread fraud or evidence that anybody successfully tampered with America’s voting machines to alter the result. Their public testimony is backed by secretaries of state in all the swing states. Donald Trump’s dozens of lawsuits challenging the 2020 election as fraudulent have been rejected nationwide by courts of law because his claims are baseless and there is no credible legal evidence of widespread fraud or a “rigged election.”
Considering current facts, Trump’s ongoing claims that he can prove he lost a stolen election is similar to Adolf Hitler’s torment in his final days as the leader of the German people in his bunker in Berlin. Hunkering down as Berlin burned to the ground around him, for a long time Hitler could not accept the fact that he was doomed as American forces and those of its allies like Great Britain, Canada and the Soviet Union closed in on his final fortress. He hoped new Panzer divisions would emerge from the mist and save him. People close to him humored him and told him that military assistance was on the way. The record of history is clear. Help never came to Hitler. He committed suicide. World War II ended.
This writer recognizes as he composes his letter to the editor on Sunday, Dec. 6, that the comparison of Hitler’s plight in his bunker and Trump’s delusional last stand in the White House is imperfect. Trump is not hoping Panzer divisions might save him, but he claims that he sees election robbers everywhere he looks up in the clouds, and if he cannot prove what he professes to see, that will not stop him from believing that he can bully and lie his way into another four years in the White House by overthrowing the results of the 2020 election he lost so decisively and according to the law.
Until the Electoral College meets to cast votes on Dec. 14, and Congress counts and confirms the vote on Jan. 6, his belief is not completely ridiculous when one considers our nation’s antiquated Electoral College presidential election system, and how the ruthless shenanigans of a rogue like Trump could manipulate it. At least theoretically, state legislators or conservative judges might be politically pressured, bribed or even have their lives threatened by Trump and his legal team as they try to overturn the will of the American people through unscrupulous legal sleights of hand.
Should this happen, and Trump becomes the first American dictator, the legacy of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, JFK, Ronald Reagan, Barrack Obama, the Bushes, and more will be swept away. The blood America soldiers shed on foreign soil or during the Civil War to preserve the Union will have been wasted. American democracy will be a fading memory stomped on by the dictatorship of Trump.
America will no longer be “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” but “the land of the gullible and the home of the selfish.” The American flag — Old Glory herself! — will no longer symbolize freedom and justice for all but will become “Trump tissue” — a useful if disposable prop in his dictator’s propaganda arsenal as he thunders and rages in front of cameras proclaiming how great he is.
Fortunately, the odds at the time of the writing of this letter to the editor look good that, for at least four more years, democracy and the rule of law will prevail in the United States, Joe Biden will be sworn in as our 46th president, and the ugliest chapter in American presidential history will end.
— Steve Kash, Terre Haute
Generous gift to help those in need
These nine months have been long and hard for many. There is nothing like an unexpected gift to brighten up a person’s day.
Many groups are reaching out to those who need and want some light in their life. Steve Weatherford is one of these people. Through his foundation he has provided 20 IGA certificates of $50 each and 20 R&R Discount certificates of $50 each for families in West Terre Haute.
Thank you, Steve, and blessings to all those who give so generously during this holy season of Christmas.
— Sister Dorothy Rasche, SP, Director, Connecting Link
West Terre Haute
