Perplexed over inattention from Area Planning
How do you reward employees who don’t do the job they’re supposed to do? If you’re in Vigo County and those employees are in the Area Planning department you give them a government sponsored $1,500 bonus.
In early October, I first complained to the Area Planning department that a daycare in my neighborhood was operating illegally, specifically that it was a business operating out of a home, not a home day care. The home was recently erected, no one lived there but it had a sign indicating it is a day care and a slew of kids are dropped by every day in violation of the Vigo County Unified Zoning ordinance.
I was told they would follow up, but after a while I again contacted Area planning and was told no one had looked into it because they don’t work after 4 and they wouldn’t do so. I can’t believe that, it is a lie, and members of Area Planning do work later than 4 because they attend the Area Planning meetings once a month after 7 p.m. That was but a feeble excuse for laziness.
I then attended a county commissioners meeting with my complaint, and was told someone would look into it, but that never happened, or at least no one had the courtesy to contact me regarding the issue.
Then I attended the Area Planning meeting and made my complaint where the director of Area Planning identified the zoning as agriculture and a daycare business was OK. But the zoning is R-1, residential, and a standalone business, whether it be bank, gas station or a daycare, is in violation of the Unified Zoning ordinance, and the director should know that, but he never looked into it because it would involve him doing the job he’s paid to do. I demanded that they look into it, left my telephone number with them and went home but no one called, and nothing was done.
So, the next month I attended the Area Planning meeting again to ask about my complaint. I’d also identified a second daycare located next door operating in a building, not a home, but owned by the same people who owned the one I’d previously complained about, making two large day cares on adjacent properties being operated in violation of the unified zoning ordinance. The person in charge said that he talked to the owner and was told that someone lives in each building, in fact he stated that he was told the owner lived in the converted garage that operated as one daycare, and that she rented the other daycare I reported to her ex-husband and he lived there, and that was good enough for him. A simple drive by after 8 p.m. and a knock on either door would confirm that no one, in fact, lives at either location, but no one in Area Planning works after 4 p.m. so that won’t happen.
Imagine, if you will, dropping your children at a daycare that has been officially reported to a county official as having a man living there alone, but not involved with the daycare, it boggles my mind.
So we give this employee a $1,500 bonus financed by taxpayers across the United States in appreciation for the fine job he’s done, a great reward for an incompetent bureaucrat.
That’s what you get when you employ inept people and allow them to remain that way. Who knows, there may be a good reason they’re ignoring this zoning violation. I’ve got a few thoughts.
If you take your children to a brand new modular daycare home that’s adjacent to another daycare in a barn or large garage then ask who resides in the modular you’ve just dropped your kids at (someone has to live there in order for it to be a legal home daycare), if they say no one, report it to Area Planning, if they say my ex-husband who’s not part of the daycare report it to the police and FSSA and take your kids away immediately.
If they’d lie to a government official, what else are they lying about?
— James Kmetz, Terre Haute
