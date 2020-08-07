ACLU is out of line with lawsuit over protesters
Well, here they go again. Indiana ACLU sticking their ugly face into happenings in Terre Haute as they did when they forced Vigo County to build a new jail. It’s a jail you dullards, it’s not supposed to be the Hyatt Regency.
Now they’re angry that people weren’t allowed to disrupt Terre Haute during the recent executions at the federal prison, and they want them to be able to close down sections of our town during executions later this month and next.
I commend the Indiana State police for the job they did protecting Terre Haute during the executions. Protesters were provided adequate space to protest and the State Police provided a safe, secure way to protest. I hope that they return again when needed and that the ACLU fails in their attempt to disrupt life in Terre Haute again. I’ve never had to get permission to visit a business in my community before, but during two of the executions I had to do so twice because of the restrictions in order to get to Sir Thomas Auto repair on Springhill. It wasn’t a real problem for me just as it wasn’t a real problem for protesters to follow the rules too.
But of course that’s not what the protesters want, they don’t just want to protest, they want the media time, they want to become famous for their views and want to see themselves when they turn on the television, and that can’t be done on an isolated plot of land on Indiana 63 next to the prison. One group created a distraction danger at Springhill and U.S. 41 each of those days, but only showed up when they knew the media would be there and left soon after. Their presence at a time of increased traffic endangered everyone who had to use that intersection at that time.
The ACLU, quoted in Wednesday’s newspaper, announced that “the ISP are severely compromising protesters’ ability to express themselves … while in sight of the prison.” I’m afraid that maybe the ACLU should actually look because each provided protest site was on prison property, clearly in view of the prison. This is what you get when you sit in your office, listen to the whiners complain then file a lawsuit without doing due diligence.
Local miscreant Barbara Battista is quoted as wanting to be inside the penitentiary to register her dismay, the same Battista that was arrested in Washington, D.C., in July 2019 for an illegal protest inside the Russell Senate office building of which she said she was “privileged” by her actions (Trib-Star, July 18, 2019), and who clearly can’t be trusted to behave. Ms. Battista later laughed about her arrest at a City Council meeting on Aug. 1, 2019.
She also feels that the protesting areas provided “did not seem safe for a hot, humid summer afternoon in Indiana”, but where else would you protest except outside. It sure seemed OK for the people at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Springhill. Perhaps the prison entrance would be better, but wouldn’t the same Indiana summer weather be there, too? You only want the cameras, we all know that.
Stephanie Quiring of the Indiana Abolition Coalition assertion that “the U.S. federal government’s decision to resume executions in July and carry out three over the course of only five days is abhorrent” is pure rubbish, and dishonest. No executions in 17 years is the abhorrent behavior by our government that we should be concerned with.
Three convicted child killers (who also were convicted of more detestable crimes) were sentenced and finally executed for their crimes. There is nothing abhorrent about that.
— Jim Kmetz, Terre Haute
Hypocrisy is not patriotism
“The Great Patriot,” aka Donald Trump, has become known in the United States as a man who wants people to stand at attention when “The National Anthem” plays before a sporting event. He first made his beliefs about standing for the flag a hot-button political issue during a speech at a campaign rally on Sept. 22, 2017, for Alabama candidate for U.S. Senate Luther Strange by acting furious while he ranted about African-American football player Colin Kaepernick taking a knee for the flag during the “National Anthem” before football games the previous year.
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field, right now? He’s fired! Out!’” said Trump to roaring applause. “You know, some owner’s going to do that, and they don’t know it, but they’ll be the most popular person in this country.”
If the Alabama campaign rally were the end of the story about Trump and flags, “The Great Patriot” might be getting public approval ratings upwards of 50 percent instead of below 40 percent. Most sports fans would rather athletes not display their politics on the playing field no matter how just their cause.
But “The Great Patriot” is also enthusiastic about preserving the heritage of the Stars and Bars flag and other public remembrances of Confederate traitors who tried to destroy the United States of America to keep black people in 11 southern states in bondage as their slaves. His passion for honoring the memory of slave-holding traitors who fought to destroy the American union raises a question. Is “The Great Patriot’s” fiery language about proper behavior for athletes during the playing of the “National Anthem” anything but the ranting of a flimflam man displaying his carny-schlock demagoguery?
Consider this. Which shows greater disloyalty to our nation’s heritage: Before a football game a Black man takes a knee as if prayerfully during the “National Anthem” to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic racism in the United States; or an American president insisting that military bases named for former Confederate generals not be renamed — during the Civil War these generals were among rebel leaders whose armies killed 360,000 Union soldiers fighting to preserve the American nation?
Much of America’s current unrest came about following the well-publicized murder of a Black man, George Floyd, by a Minneapolis police officer. What does it say about an American president who claims words used by protesters shouting “Black lives matter” are “a symbol of hate”; meanwhile, “The Great Patriot” has refused to say anything negative about Confederate monuments, the Confederate flag, or other Confederate emblems or symbols?
Had the Confederacy won the Civil War, most blacks would have remained slaves, property like horses, cows, oxen, or a wagon load of cotton. Black women would still be getting raped by their owners seeking sexual pleasure. If a slave attempted to escape, the man or woman could be dragged in chains back to the owner to be beaten and then perhaps a foot chopped off. Descendants of the former Confederacy now live, work, and pay taxes in Terre Haute.
Should Blacks or any American see — on U.S. government or state property — military bases named for Confederate generals or statues commemorating the men?
The dictionary defines a hypocrite as a person claiming to have moral standards or beliefs that do not conform to his or her behavior. “The Great Patriot” cannot truly speak up for the American flag and the ideals it stands for while simultaneously seeking to preserve respectful memories of Confederate traitors by defending the usage of the Confederate flag and statues and military base names on federal property that honor Confederate generals.
Two thousand years ago Jesus admonished people like Donald Trump. His words are recorded in the Holy Bible, Matthew 1-5”: “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the same measure you use, it will be measured back to you. And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me remove the speck out of your eye’; and look, a plank is in your own eye? Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck out of your brother’s eye.”
— Steve Kash, Terre Haute
Where are facts on VP vote fraud?
In Aug. 5 edition of the newspaper, Ron Gadberry in his letter titled “Voter fraud in our own state” alleges that Vice President Pence committed voter fraud.
Did he offer any evidence of this? There are no dates of elections or any facts included in his letter.
— Bill Bogigian, Terre Haute
