A question about standards of care
Sometimes an experienced nurse who works the floors can tell you something that you cannot find in a stack of medical or pharmacology texts. This editorial is not exactly about that but it plays a part.
So back in the fall of 1985 a nurse told me that there had been a change in insurance regulations.
Essentially the regulations were, “if the patient is not sick enough to have an Intravenous fluid, then the patient is not sick enough to be in a hospital.” Did that cut down on the bed count at her hospital? No, what that did was double the number of IV orders at the hospital. Everybody got one.
Many times IV fluids have dextrose (the simple sugar glucose) as a vehicle to deliver infection fighting drugs. My guess, my opinion (right or wrong) is that this makes matters worse.
But first, let me give an analogy.
There is a commonly done high school science experiment about oxygen supporting combustion. You take a couple of grams of potassium chlorate, mix in a little manganese dioxide, and heat it in a test tube. Oxygen will evolve, pushing out the air in the tube. Then you get a long splinter of wood, ignite the end of it and then blow it out. While the splinter is still slightly smoking you stick it into the test tube. Flames consume the stick with a small bright inferno. Air has only 21% oxygen, it can support combustion but not anything like 100% oxygen.
So back in 1967 there was an Apollo crew of three doing a dry run of procedures on the launch pad. The rocket had no fuel in it. It was not going anywhere. Just training. There was a minor short in an electrical panel. Something that normally you would notice as a slight burning plastic smell.
But, the capsule atmosphere was pure oxygen. Disaster followed. Everybody working on that project, dozens of people, including the astronauts, had seen that combustion experiment. This points out a common problem in our society. Many of our leading experts do not question things.
So here is the thing. Normal blood glucose levels run around 90 mg/100 ml. Many IV fluids have 5% glucose which is 5,000 mg/100 ml. We are feeding the bacteria, fungus or protozoa when we give that concentrated sugar solution through our veins, or even when taken by mouth. Not only that, we incapacitate the immune system with simple sugars as explained below.
There was a study “Role of Sugars in human neutrophilic phagocytosis,” in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Volume 26, issue 11, November 1973, pages 1180-1184. It showed that oral 100 gram doses of simple sugars cut down the ability of neutrophils to engulf staphylococcus epidermidis for a period of five hours. Starch which is slowly converted to simple sugars and so would not provide a surge of glucose into the blood did not have this effect.
So, ideally, hospital patients treated for infections should have no simple sugars by IV, and very little by mouth. That is not today’s standard of care.
— Richard Blythe, Terre Haute
