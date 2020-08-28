Troubling lack of transparency at federal prison
The Wednesday, Aug. 26, article in the Tribune-Star about the beating death of an inmate at the Terre Haute Federal Prison really troubles me. I have too many Mexican American friends and former students to take lightly this kind of treatment of an Hispanic person and his family.
Jose Nieves-Galarza was “most likely” kicked to death on May 5. The Bureau of Prisons’ May report made no mention of violence in connection with his death. Prison officials said nothing about an attack to Nieves-Galarza’s niece Diana Hernandez when informing the family of his death.
The prison’s warden made no mention of an assault in a letter to a federal judge informing her of Nieves-Galarza’s death, saying that the cause(s) of death had not been determined.
In July, the FBI (three months later) sent a letter to Diana Hernandez saying that for several reasons they could not tell her about the progress of the case “at this time.” The FBI referred questions about the case to the “U.S. Attorney’s Office” in Indianapolis, which declined to respond.
I find this pretty incredible. The Terre Haute prison did not report it. The family was not notified. A federal judge was not notified. And I have had personal experience in the past in trying to get information from an “office” in Indianapolis.
This outline is somewhat oversimplified, but clearly shows a serious lack of transparency. The Associated Press has exposed the issue, and demonstrates once again the importance and power of the press. I applaud the AP, and I hope they continue to press for full disclosure on the case.
— Sister Carol Nolan, SP
Sisters of Providence
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
•••
