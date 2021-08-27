Special night of fundraising for Children’s Museum
Our night at the ballfield was one for the record books. On Saturday, July 24, 2021, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum Top Chefs, formerly 100 Men Who Cook, was held at the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College softball field and it turned into a hugely successful night for the children in our community. Once again the community stepped up to the plate to raise money for our museum and we are humbled by the outpouring of support.
This event has always been our largest fundraiser of the year, but this year was special. This was our 13th year of hosting the event in our community. We had to make a lot of changes to the event due to current health concerns, but it all worked out.
We hosted guests from our community and over 90 chefs dazzled them with their culinary skills. To celebrate the successful night, we ended the festivities with a magical fireworks display. It was a fantastic evening. Everyone, working together, played a role in making THCM Top Chefs a success.
The event simply would not have been possible without all of our sponsors including, Studio M, CenterPoint, Chick-fil-A, Delta Faucet, Mohawk, Thompson Thrift, Whirlpool, Culp Ventures, Complete Outdoor Equipment, Dorsett Automotive, Duke Energy, Labor Link, LoneStar Stone, Maxxon, Thyssenkrupp, Republic Services, RJL Solutions, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Simple to Elegant, Sisters of Providence, Simpson Strong-Tie, Value Lighting, Kwikset, Solar Industries, Inc., Sherwin Williams, AEI Corporation, AmeriSink, Mark Clinkenbeard Construction, Morgan Stanley, L&W Supply, WLS Lighting and Wright’s Pool Service.
The chefs really outdid themselves this year in both the culinary aspect and in fundraising. As a group, the chefs raised over $60K for the museum. This is incredible. I’m pleased to announce the top winners for the event:
• MVP — Matt Bilyeu, THCM Rib Ticklers.
• World Series Team — THCM Rib Ticklers. Matt Bilyeu, team manager, Mark Baker, Kristin Craig, Brian Huxford, Kyle Miller, Ryan Ritchie and Chris Switzer.
•All-Star Team — Matt Bilyeu, THCM Rib Ticklers; Chris Davies, Team El Conquistadors; Dwayne Owens, Silver Screen All Stars; Rob Finzel, Team Triple D — Dollars, Dinners & Dudes; Terry Hogan, Team Hauteville Nine; Matt Roman, BBQ Pork Hein-Z; Tyler Schrohe, Silver Screen All Stars; Todd Hein, BBQ Pork Hein-Z; Mark McCreery, The Frontliners; Ron Hodge Jr., Silver Screen All Stars; Kristin Craig, THCM Rib Ticklers; Henry Stadler, The Bad News Bears; Tom Yeagley, The Frontliners; John Newton, Team Rex — The Kings of Cuisine; John Newport, Rex’s Grub Hub.
• Rookie of the Year — Matt Roman, BBQ Pork Hein-Z.
• Judge’s Choice, Appetizer — Ervin Buse, Team Rex — The Kings of Cuisine.
• Judge’s Choice, Side/Salad - Isaac Turner, The Bad News Bears.
• Judge’s Choice, Entree — Rob Finzel, Team Triple D — Dollars, Dinners & Dudes.
• Judge’s Choice, Dessert — Mark McCreery, The Frontliners.
The final team leaderboard is as follows:
• Team Bilyeu — Team total, $13,146.
• Team Owens — Team total $12,841.
• Team Davies — Team total $11,860.
• Team Hein — Team total $9,137.
• Team McCreery — Team total $7,216.
• Team Hogan — Team total $6,182.
• Team Stadler — Team total $6,057.
• Team Finzel — Team total $5,512.
• Team Newton — Team total $2,226.
• Team Newport — Team total $1,585.
When combined with the support of others, we were able to raise over $170,000 during THCM Top Chefs this year. Thank you for making a difference at THCM.
I would be remiss if I didn’t give a special thank you to the dedicated committee members who made this event happen. Without them, there truly wouldn’t be a THCM Top Chefs. My sincere thanks to Steve Schrohe, Jeanette Winchester, Jeff Winchester, Katelynn Moats Liebermann, Arpita Bavishi, Jessica Weesner, Todd Hein, Danielle Isbell, Mark McCreery, Julie Schlosser, Becky Buse, Ali Bazzani, Tess Jacks Grindle and Jamie McDowell for stepping up to make sure this event was successful.
Terre Haute is a fantastic community and we are so fortunate to have a Children’s Museum of this caliber to help our children learn about science and technology. If you haven’t had a chance to visit the museum lately,
I highly encourage you to stop by. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
— Susan Turner, Executive Director, Terre Haute Children’s Museum
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.