In the movie “Hoosiers” the new coach, Norman Dale, played by Gene Hackman, is confronted by one of the townspeople concerning his coaching ability and the following monologue ensues:
“Look, mister there’s ... two kinds of dumb, uh ... guy that gets naked and runs out in the snow and barks at the moon, and, uh, guy who does the same thing in my living room. First one don’t matter, the second one you’re kinda forced to deal with.”
Although this monologue applies to Coach Dale’s basketball strategy, it seemingly epitomizes Trump and his administration’s howling. When dealing with Trump’s ongoing verbiage: The first naked guy is the man out in the snow barking at the moon when Trump talks about his superior genius, his handling of North Korea, Iran, and China, his position on Russia (Putin), his tariff policies, his white supremacy attitudes, his great economic measures, etc., all of which goes on and on without resolution and based on his ignorance, most of which are just figments of an irrational mind living in a rational world. Not much more needs to be said about such excessive howling because it’s just that; the first kind of dumb.
However, now, the howling man has made it into the living room of all Americans and the world in general. His idiotic treatment of a pandemic has taken more American lives in four months than the Vietnam War and 9/11 combined (greater than 2 1/2 times in Vietnam during a 10-year conflict and 42 times greater than 9/11).
First, Trump failed to warn the American people as early as Christmas 2019 that there was a real virus threat borne in China as indicated by the intelligence agency. Trump then said that the virus would just disappear in warm weather; then he thought the consumption of bleach would handle the problem; then he suggested the problem would be solved by the ingestion of hydroxychloroquine that was proven to be ineffective; he then exclaimed if we ignore the disease, the virus will go away based upon an irrational theory coined as the herd immunity effect etc. And finally on July 15, he ordered the hospitals and caregivers to bypass the CDC and send the health care statistics to a branch of government under his direct supervision in order for Trump to suppress the ongoing virus spike for the reason that said information directly impacts his candidacy and his overall effectiveness as a leader.
Was that enough? Oh no! Trump’s next resolve was to only wear a mask if you want to; to have self righteous gatherings in order to exploit his personal agenda of self aggrandizement; and not only ignore, but condemn the medical experts as no-nothings.
But does it stop there? Oh no! Now the Trump Administration is calling for parents to put their children at risk for alleged economic gain (political gain) by sending their loved ones into perhaps a disease ridden cauldron, commonly referred to as school, without a vaccine when vaccine is required for chicken pox, measles, etc.
When does such idiocy stop? Does America have time to wait for an election or do people need to grab the bull by the horns and stay home, wear a mask in public, wash their hands and stay out of harm’s way as suggested by the medical experts to the chagrin of a self absorbed President? Hey Trump, stop the bullsh**!
(P.S. When working, if you can’t work from home, force your employer to provide masks and require the employer to implement a policy to enforce the wearing of said masks. Also wear masks if more than one is riding in a vehicle to and from work. Wash your hands as often as possible and social distance if possible until a vaccine is made available to all. A few inconveniences are better than hospitalization or dying, all of which is contrary to Trump’s egocentric and idiotic mandates. If you don’t believe me just ask the nurses who provided aid to the dying 30-year-old man in Texas that attended a COVID-19 party who thought, like Trump, the virus as a hoax.)
— G. Michael Loveall, Terre Haute
Break down the walls of prejudice
Because salvation is offered to all people and all believers are made one in Christ, we must work to break down walls of prejudice.
Only through faith in Christ can we have genuine peace.
Even when life is at its darkest, we can find comfort in knowing God is at work to bring light and hope back — to all people.
— Charles Moothery, Terre Haute
