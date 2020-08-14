Stop living in fear and open the state
It has been more than 145 days since we were told we had 15 days to flatten the curve. According to the CDC, 64,000 Hoosier die every year from all causes. That’s 5,333 per month or 177 per day. Since March 15, COVID has claimed the lives of 2,838 Hoosiers. That averages out to 507 per month, or 17 per day. As of the writing of this letter, Indiana has maintained single-digit deaths per day for nearly two months.
The average life expectancy in Indiana is 77; 51.4% of the deaths were in Hoosiers 80 years old and up for a total of 1,225 deaths even though this age demographic accounted for only 6.9% of the total positive cases. In Hoosiers 70 years old and older made up 76% of total death for a total of 2,156 Hoosiers. This means that 682 Hoosiers under the age of 70 died from COVID for a total of 136 per month or 4.5 per day.
We are continuously being told that the Governor and Dr. Box are basing their decisions on science. They both tell us that, “we know masks work.” However, I have yet to discover to what science they are referring. They decided that we need a mask mandate four months into a pandemic. What sense did this make at all? If they knew masks worked then why didn’t they mandate them in March? They are either incompetent and didn’t know masks worked then or they lied and let people die. If our lead public health experts are that incompetent, then they should resign. If they lied, then they should resign.
Vigo County is reaching peak paranoia. Even though six European countries have opened schools fully, and there have been numerous studies showing that children do not spread COVID, there has been talk of schools being closed, sports being cancelled, and a return to stage 3 or 4. I say, “no”. Emphatically, “no”! We are killing our children’s mental health, setting them back years, and denying seniors the opportunity to play their final year. Why? They have a statistically zero percent chance of dying to being hospitalized.
If someone is immunocompromised, let them decide for themselves whether they want the risk. Do not force all of society to live in fear. In other words, one person’s liberties do not end where another fear begins.
I’ll end with this. At the Meijer store, Rose has greeted every person that walked through that door during the entire pandemic. She did so without a mask. Only when the mask was mandated did she begin wearing one. I saw Rose yesterday, still greeting everyone although I can’t see her smile because of the government mandated face diaper.
We need to stop living in fear and get back to life. Protect the elderly and most vulnerable and let every one make their own decision on their life. Open the state. Open the schools. Let sports continue. And let’s remember what life was like before the media got us drunk on fear.
— Eric Brown, Terre Haute
The need for a mask mandate
Data that is now available underscores the value wearing masks to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The following article in the McPherson Sentinel of Kansas by Brianna Childers makes the case for mandatory use of masks.
Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide mask mandate has turned Kansas into a natural experiment, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman.
After Kelly issued the mandate at the beginning of July and counties made the decision to follow suit or not, only 15 counties chose to make masks a requirement.
The remaining 90 counties that chose not to mandate masks are serving as the state’s control group and, according to Norman, they are losing the fight,
“The experimental group is winning the battle,” Norman said. “All of the improvement in the case development comes from those counties wearing masks.”
While the state’s overall case count is improving and starting to show a favorable trend line, Norman said, the counties not wearing masks remain flat.
As of Wednesday, the state reported an additional 841 COVID-19 cases since Monday.
Norman illustrated the difference between counties with a mask mandate versus those without Wednesday during a news conference. The chart depicted a seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The red line (which I could not find on my computer) represents the 15 counties that have adopted the mask mandate and the blue line is the 90 counties that chose not to wear masks.
The chart starts on July 12 and ends Aug. 3.
“What we’ve seen through this is that in the counties with no mask mandate, there’s been no decrease in the number of cases per capita,” Norman said.
Norman said the 15 counties that have adopted a mask mandate are mostly urban areas, such as the counties of Shawnee, Wyandotte and Johnson.
“The 15 counties that have mask mandates represent two-thirds of the population of Kansas,” he said. “So yes, there’s 90 that account for the no mask mandate that reflect the other one-third.
It shouldn’t take much convincing that the slope of the red line represents an improvement of the per capita COVID-19 cases over a four-week period, Norman said.
“The no mask counties are flat,” Norman said. “There’s no activities that are going on — masks or otherwise — that account for or causing any improvement.”
The 90 counties representing the blue line could see a dramatic downward slope in their case numbers if they required masks, Norman said.
“The counties that have adopted the masks, for the most part, are getting quite good at wearing masks,” Norman said. “Businesses are adopting masks requirements in much larger numbers than they have in the past, which by the way, is a successful business strategy … Please understand, even in the no-mask required counties, there are a lot of people that wear masks, to their credit.”
The number of deaths in the U.S. compared to S. Korea tell a blunt story that wearing masks, quick results tests and aggressive tracing produce desired results. S. Korea had reported 301 deaths as of Aug. 1, 2020, compared to our 157,000 deaths. Since S. Korea is one-sixth our size it is fair to multiply their number of deaths by six, which gives 1,800 compared to our 157,000 deaths.
The state of New York which had an explosion of COVID-19 cases implemented mandatory actions not unlike S. Korea and now have a positivity rate of 1 compared to our rate of 12. New York included a number of penalties for non-compliance compared to Indiana’s mandate with no penalties.
— Glenn Cardwell, Terre Haute
Abortion not same as death penalty
I am sure the gentleman who questioned my previous letter regarding committing legalized murder and comparing it to abortion will definitely not be happy with this response.
First and foremost, it is like comparing oranges and apples ... it just isn’t logical. Obtaining an abortion is a personal, individual, woman’s choice. The death penalty is committing the same act that the criminal did only making it smell better by saying it is state-sanctioned retribution for their crime.
As a woman, I remember days when you could go to Indianapolis and get an abortion. How many women were forced to do this isn’t on record. How many women died or suffered the after-effects of the procedure isn’t known. This is a personal decision and the woman has the right to end her unwanted pregnancy. The fetus cannot survive outside the womb so isn’t a living, breathing person.
There are so many factors that the conservatives don’t want to face including the fact we need to keep abortion legal. A woman should always have the right to choose what she does with an unwanted pregnancy. She may be poor, unable to support herself let alone a baby, be unable to continue for health reasons, or simply not ready to accept the responsibility for something that shouldn’t have happened. I’ve seen cases where young women carry the pregnancy to term, then dump the unwanted child on their relative’s doorstep. Also, the woman and the child become a dependent of the state with ADC, food stamps, medical care, rent assistance, etc. The child is raised in poverty at the taxpayers’ expense.
As I said earlier, you cannot compare abortion and the death penalty as like actions. They are, simply put, a decision to be made by a woman and a decision to seek revenge by means of a legal murder. They are not the same thing. They involve two very different principles.
You cannot condemn a woman who has an abortion as a criminal and thus apply legalized murder as the retribution for her choice. In a perfect world, there wouldn’t be unwanted pregnancies nor would there be people who commit murder.
These two separate acts must be dealt with separately. They are not the same thing.
To return a woman to the time when abortions were sometimes deadly is unthinkable. Every woman has the right to make her own decisions.
On the other hand, the death penalty is nothing more than state-sanctioned murder and I will continue to oppose it.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
Obama to blame for U.S. problems
Socially, economically and politically, Barack Obama is the worst thing that has ever happened to the United States of America.
We are now living with the after shocks of his Sharia importing, military weakening, China loving, and total destruction of race relations within this country.
Vote Republican.
— Melody and Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
