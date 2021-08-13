50 years later, results not good for our nation
An under-appreciated anniversary is coming up: Sunday, Aug. 15, will be 50 years since Nixon closed the “gold window” at the Treasury and broke the final link to any gold backing of the U.S. dollar. Prior to that day in 1971, there had to be 25 cents of gold at the then valuation of $35 an ounce for every Federal Reserve note in circulation. Nixon did this, as he did so much else, for political reasons. The nation at that time was experiencing a “credit crunch” where banks were “banked up” and could make no new loans as all reserves were tied to existing loans. Nixon feared this “credit crunch” would cause a recession in 1972, endangering his reelection bid.
The results since have been inflation and a vast growth of inequality. Prices have exploded. Every tangible item is at least 10x what it cost in 1971. Housing is an excellent example. Nationally, “starter homes” that would have cost $10,000 to $15,000 in 1971 now cost 20 or more times that, pricing out first time home buyers. College tuition costs are another example. It was possible then to “work one’s way through school”. No longer. Leaving college with a six digit debt is almost normal. Another result is the now seeming prevalence of billionaires. While there were plenty of wealthy people in 1971, they seemed to share a notion of “enough is enough”. Space as a tourist destination was the stuff of fantasy. One wonders of the current race to be the first “billionaire in space” is a crescendo.
The “peso-ization” of the dollar is more central to the nation’s problems than is generally acknowledged. Money has not been “honest” since 1933, when FDR took gold coins from circulation. This “fiat” money system that replaced gold works to the advantage of the rich and those with their hands near the levers of society. What justified the bailout of the big banks in 2008 other than their connectedness to those in power to bail them out? The notion that the “Fed has their back” allows the biggest banks to take the biggest risks. The simple truth is that the biggest banks are not regulated at all as the regulators have no idea as to how to regulate them. Banks can make money in a zero interest rate environment if they are sufficiently leveraged. This becomes a “heads I win, tails you (the taxpayer) lose” situation. Who wouldn’t love to gamble knowing your losses are covered? It also contributes to inequality as the managers, as well as the stockholders, privately enjoy obscene profits. Losses, however, are socialized.
In a just world, ordinary people would not be speculators. They would be savers. And their savings would earn a reasonable return, not fractions of a percent. The national debt would be smaller than the Gross Domestic Product and the national debt would expand no more than the rate of inflation, if it expanded at all. A gold standard serves to keep things in proportion.
Alas, we do not live in a just world. The debt our children and grandchildren will inherit will be too big to be repaid, at least with equal value. “Debts that can’t be repaid, won’t be repaid.” America is going the way of prior empires: spending its wealth on wars that only enrich the connected few and bread and circuses for the masses. And the results are the same: social unrest and ultimately political instability.
Is what we see in the mostly mis-directed screams of “racism” of anything touched with white fingers the beginning of this political instability? Or is it a ploy by those in power to divide and conquer so as to remain in control? The fact multi-billionaire George Soros financed Black Lives Matter should give pause. “Ignorant armies clash by night,” while the real enemy remains hidden in plain view. Some things don’t change.
— Matthew Alig, Terre Haute
