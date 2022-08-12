Legal absurdities and ‘useful idiots'
A few years ago, I was sitting in a restaurant when I overheard a woman telling her friend that her brother had 29 children with several different women, but that he was now “getting his life together.”
My first thought was maybe it wasn’t his life he needed to be concerned about, but the 29 he helped to create who are undoubtedly missing out on quality time with their father, and (unless he was extremely wealthy) adequate financial support.
Now I’m sure many of you will argue that some of the fault resides with the women who chose to sleep with this man. The fallacy in this is they simply might not have been informed of his other children, and believed they were the only one in his life.
This conversation returned to me after the Trumpian Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion, leaving it up to the whims of the states. I thought how bizarre it is that the government can now mandate that women, and even young girls, have no right to personal reproductive freedom, but that a man can, mathematically, have an infinite number of offspring with every woman in the United States, and, aside from being potentially required to pay child support, the government doesn’t intervene.
In addition, men are not legally obligated to physically endure months of an unwanted pregnancy, or (although there are exceptions in some states) to pay the medical expenses of prenatal care, or to refrain from, or be prosecuted for, making lifestyle choices, such as smoking or drinking alcoholic beverages, that could result in birth defects.
Then I remembered that Article One, Section Twenty-three of the Indiana Constitution states, “The General Assembly shall not grant to any citizen, or class of citizens, privileges or immunities, which, upon the same terms, shall not equally belong to all citizens.”
Which means that if the Indiana government controls the reproductive choices of women, it logically follows that it is constitutionally obligated to also control the reproductive choices of men.
So today, I am introducing the “Limitation on Male Reproduction Law.” This law mandates that men can have no more than two children during their lifetimes, regardless of how many relationships they have been involved in or how many times they have been married. Exceeding this limit once will result in 10 years imprisonment and exceeding it twice will result in involuntary sterilization.
This law also dictates that physicians who use any type of fertility methods to allow a man to exceed this two-child limit will lose their medical licenses and be subjected to imprisonment as well.
I’m sure some of you may be thinking how absurd such a law sounds. But it doesn’t become so funny when one realizes that, in today’s America, young girls can be legally forced to carry children produced by rape or incest, and women can, and will, die because their reproductive choices are limited.
Decades ago, the classic British comedy series “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” had a segment about “village idiots.” In this sketch, the “idiots” were actually highly intelligent people who stated they were filling a useful role in society by giving people someone to look down upon.
Now we have Indiana’s embarrassment Todd Rokita, who views his position as attorney general more as a bully pulpit to attack political groups, individuals, and movements he disagrees with than as an impartial enforcer of the state’s laws.
But in the end, given his highly publicized decision to “investigate” the doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim, Rokita may have become a “useful” idiot, since his actions vividly demonstrate the threat women, girls, and those in the medical profession are now facing from politically self-serving zealots.
— David R. Hoffman, Retired constitutional law and civil rights attorney, South Bend
