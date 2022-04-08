In the 1950s, the U.S. and the world, via the U.N., was not afraid to fight when South Korea was invaded. In the ‘60s, the U.S. and the world, via a coalition, was not afraid to fight when Vietnam was invaded. In the ‘90s, the U.S. and the world, again via coalition, was not afraid to fight when Kuwait was invaded.
These actions were all taken because another, weaker, free nation was invaded by a hostile dictator lead country, who sought to swallow up the people, the riches and the geography of another. Some things can affect the collective soul of a nation worse than the pain of sacrifice or even dying.
Has so much changed in the world, besides weak leadership, that it — the — world no longer deem it necessary to defend the free, the weak, and the helpless when it becomes dangerous to do so?
Has the collective conscience of the world been so degraded that the nations which for some odd reason spend billions on armies, navys and air forces, but cannot find the moral fortitude to use them when a murderous regime wreaks havoc and threatens the peace of the world, stand by and do nothing but suppress Russia’s wealth?
The current president of the strongest nation on earth said he wanted to “give sanctions a month” and see where we stood then. A month of mounting deaths in Ukraine and consumption of their free nation by Putin? Really? Just watch the people of Ukraine lose their freedom, their sovereignty and many their lives for “just a month”?
How cowardly absurd. From his collective decision-making ability thus far, I think Biden has no regard for human life but his own.
We the world have watched the ultimate bully mount up to this attack for a year and done nothing to stop the military machine from acting out with impunity. What a message we send to the children who will inherit this gutless world’s legacy.
The world, including the U.S. and all free nations with militaries, have become New York City. Powerful nations watch an innocent country of men, women, and children being killed, raped and overrun and do nothing. Our excuse for a president has given lip service to the devil leading Russia for the last year as Putin surrounded Ukraine with weapons of war. Europe and its union do nothing but halting the pipes with which they were making Russia rich. England, France, Japan, Sweden, Norway and every other free nation with a military should be ashamed of doing nothing while Russia usurps its might in a region where so many air forces, navys and armies exist.
America was just a year ago in a position to supply huge quantities of natural gas and oil to the Europeans, but thanks to the excuse of a president in the Oval Office we cannot, and indeed, Americans will pay dearly for the decisions of Biden.
How can the left, Democrat socialists, address the entire world regarding climate change, cleaner energy and an all-round better world but do nothing except issue sanctions that will take months to work while innocent men women and children are killed by the hour in a once free nation.
The United States, and its brave military, has never been led by a weaker politic of men and women; of which too many only seek to become wealthier by their own hypocrisy, twisted ideology and greed.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
