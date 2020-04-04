Governor needs to step up for desperate Hoosiers
In the span of less than a single hour on Monday afternoon, I spoke with three Hoosiers.
One was a Hoosier whose immunosuppressed mother, over 60 years old, was risking her life to go to work in a COVID-19-impacted work setting. She mistakenly believed that, if she refused to report for work, she would not qualify for unemployment benefits. Another mistakenly believed her independent contractor/gig worker status made her ineligible for unemployment benefits.
And a third Hoosier had called the Indiana Department of Workforce Development for a question about her unemployment eligibility. She had been on hold for a total of eight hours over multiple calls, only to be disconnected each time.
All of these people, and the hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who are struggling with the same challenges right now, deserve better. Other states are also enduring massive job losses, but their governors are providing accurate, detailed information and prompt, helpful services to their constituents. So far, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is letting his constituents down. He needs to catch up, and quickly.
In response to the flood of unemployment applications and questions, states like Ohio have expanded their call-in hours and states like Montana have streamlined their application process. In Indiana, the Department of Workforce Development phone lines are down, and its online application process is complicated and confusing, especially for persons in crisis.
The agency director has told Hoosiers to stop calling in and instead read through a 30-page online manual, or only to call in on days corresponding to the first letter of their last name. If she followed those guidelines, one of the Hoosiers I talked with on Monday would have to wait until the end of the week to even ask questions about her dire situation.
Other states like Illinois have quickly updated their websites to guide their residents on the new, expanded unemployment eligibility under the new laws passed by Congress last week. Indiana’s site is outdated and inaccurate. To his credit, Gov. Holcomb last week finally followed the lead of other governors and waived the usual one-week waiting requirement for unemployment benefits. But the state’s unemployment application site tells visitors the waiting requirement is still in place and provides a don’t-call-us shrug of the shoulders in response to questions about how the federal legislation will impact Hoosiers.
Other governors, like Gov. Gretchen Witmer of Michigan and Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi, are using their power and platform to significantly expand benefits and access and inform and reassure their suddenly jobless citizens that the new federal legislation means that help is on the way. Gov. Holcomb has not followed suit.
No doubt the overwhelmed employees of the state workforce agency are doing the best they can during this crisis. But they deserve the help and leadership that other states are seeing from their governors. So do the hundred thousand-plus Hoosiers who are struggling to figure out how to feed their families in a time of profound crisis.
— Fran Quigley, Clinical professor and director, Health and Human Rights Clinic
Indiana University McKinney School of Law
Home no longer a man’s castle
Ain’t it amazing how our legislative body could have passed a double standard — Red Flag Law.
It appears that a man’s home is no longer his castle.
The common man has no rights against a governing body that wants to disarm the people. It’s my understanding that a person had a home health care coming to his house to take care of his dressings.
And after five trips of barging into his home unannounced, she got her feelings hurt and felt intimidated. Then her boss went out one time and threw the man under the vehicle.
The man had his gun taken and arrested. And found guilty by a jury of six.
I didn’t see where the man pointed or waved any weapon at her. He just was talking. The nurse said she had knowledge about gun. But didn’t she have knowledge about wound dressing? And it ain’t nice to barge into a person’s home.
Sounds like she was an undercover cop with no regard for her safety by barging in to get him to draw.
There was a man known throughout the land as an arson badge man. He had no authority to do a traffic stop or pull his gun except in his line of duty. As an arson investigator.
But one day he saw a person commit a traffic violation that interfered with his driving. So the badge man’s road rage kicked in to the point he had to get back his control of the situation. So he pulls in behind the vehicle and bumps it. Comes out of his vehicle and draws his gun. And intimidates and threatens the person in the vehicle. And people on the street using his skills in a theatrical way to stage his plan of his innocence.
So he was not arrested, red flagged or had to go to court to be judged by a judge or a jury. But he was judged by one man and got a day off and a job as a director over at the juvenile center.
I won’t be holding my breath for any changes to the gold standard Red Flag Law.
— Edward Willis, Terre Haute
China should pay for virus pandemic
We may never know whether the virus that started in Wuhan, China, came from a Chinese bio-lab or bad food handling.
We probably won’t know as long as the party in Beijing is in power.
What we do know is how China has handled the situation, and that is badly.
First, China sat on this information until after millions of people left the Wuhan region on holiday travel and then announced the quarantine of Wuhan the day before it took effect which gave more people the chance to leave.
As if all that wasn’t bad enough, now China blames the Wuhan virus on us and even threatens to not export medical supplies and other essentials to the United States.
All this leads to holding China accountable for its actions.
Short of war, there are two very good options that I believe will work.
First, we should move production lines out of China to some other country for the reasons I’ve already listed.
The next option would be litigation. China has tremendous liability for how it has mishandled this situation. China must make restitution for all the lives lost as well as the economic hardships this will cause.
It shouldn’t be necessary to go to China to sue China. People and companies that have been harmed by China can litigate in their own country and be compensated out of China’s assets in that country.
I hope that you consider all this with an open mind.
I consider myself your friend until you prove me wrong.
— Randy Todd, Terre Haute
Questions our rep should answer
On Feb. 28. Dr. Larry Bucshon went on CSPAN and declared the coronavirus was “just like regular flu” against all expert medical opinion at that time. Dr. Fauci came to Congress on Dec. 19 and urged pandemic preparedness. Isn’t Bucshon also a member of Congress? So, why did he repeat Trump’s wishes for pumping the stock market instead of relaying the opinions of medical experts and urging preparedness?
I’d like for Dr. Bucshon, in his own medical opinion, to weigh in on Trump’s recent stated desire to open the economy for Easter. Good idea? In the cardiologist’s vast medical expertise, would it have been wise to throw everyone back into a workforce in which a worker comes to work sick because he has no insurance and no paid sick leave? How can airlines, hotels, restaurants ensure workers and customers will be protected? Who would be liable for infecting others? How can we know who has it and who doesn’t unless we test everyone? What is he doing to ensure Indiana rural hospitals will be able to procure what we need against the buying power of the federal government? Why do the well-connected seem to go to the front of the line for testing and lifesaving ventilators? How about some real guidance from our elected representative who proclaims at every turn that he is a practicing physician?
But instead of answering those questions, Bucshon inflames his base with racist tropes and endangers the Asian Americans in his district. It’s the loud distraction he needs so his loyalist base doesn’t think about those questions.
— Maureen Mattingly, Evansville
Urge guv to waive WIC restrictions
I got a note to day from a friend trying to find a store that takes WIC that has 1% milk in stock. All she can find is whole, skim, and 2%, but her WIC voucher specifies 1%. I know that’s a state regulation, because in other states WIC recipients get coupons that cover something like “said 1/2 gallon milk any brand not organic,” “1 doz eggs any brand not organic or brown,” and so on.
Under the disaster provisions of the Indiana Code, Gov. Holcomb has the authority to waive regulations that hinder response to that disaster. A regulation that either makes WIC recipients go to multiple stores (risking infection each time) or makes them go without their milk or food hinders our society’s response to this disaster. The governor must waive these restrictions and immediately order WIC to cover any milk and any type of the other foods on the list because right now the specified types may be sold out.
I just emailed the governor. Won’t you?
— Samuel J. Martland, Terre Haute
