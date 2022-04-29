Vote ‘yes’ for our community
As a longtime resident and educator in Vigo County, I would like to express my support for the school referendum on the May 3 election ballot. Clearly, education is the key to improving the quality of life for our families, building a skilled and ready workforce, attracting economic development, and growing an overall healthy community. Voting “yes” to the school referendum question on May 3 will not only be an investment in our students, families, and neighbors today, but it will also be an investment in generations of children in the future.
If our community supports a capital referendum on May 3, the school district can build new academic spaces at Terre Haute North Vigo, Terre Haute South Vigo and West Vigo Middle/High Schools while renovating other co-curricular spaces at each site. The advantage of this comprehensive plan is that the three projects can be designed and addressed all at once as opposed to being completed over time as funding becomes available. If the capital referendum is approved, the school district can use debt service funds to address other school projects in the elementary and middle schools as needed.
Also, a vote “yes” to the referendum question would support facilities that would be more safe and secure for students and families as well as be more accessible and welcoming to our community. This is an intentional plan to ensure that our facilities contribute to an educational system of excellence now and in the future.
Our community prides itself (and rightly so) on our beautiful parks and recreation areas, our excellent library system, our vibrant arts and cultural spaces, our unique historical buildings and museums, our outstanding higher education institutions, our generous businesses and civic organizations, and our many enjoyable, family-centered events such as farmers markets, festivals, music performances, and sporting activities.
All of these wonderful local happenings add value to our community and our property, but most of all, they add value to our children’s lives. Let’s add excellent K-12 educational facilities to these positives in our community. We want our children to feel pride in our schools just as they do in other areas of our community. Let’s give our children the support they need to take on the challenges ahead of them in the future.
Please join me in voting “yes” on May 3.
— Barbara Webster, Terre Haute
‘No’ vote for the VCSC referendum
It is difficult to support the most current ballot referendum for the Vigo County School Corp. As a former Dean of the Library at Vincennes University, an Instructional Designer for state agencies, community colleges and other educational institutions, and former Kelly Services substitute teacher for the VCSC, the current referendum has been pushed as necessary for success, almost necessary for our lives in the future.
However impassioned the plea, it does overlook the last referendum. From the 2019 Municipal General Election, question two, stated its purpose as “funding safe transportation students, maintain safe and secure schools, reduce class sizes and attract and retain teachers and staff for our children,” and have yet to demonstrate how they have accomplished any of those originally stated purposes.
Superintendent Haworth commented that the 2019 referendum (Tribune-Star, Oct. 16, 2019) was to be a “bridge to maintain services” until the budget had been “right-sized” for the downward enrollment trends. There has been, to the best of my knowledge, no public reporting of the right-sizing of the budget. Instead, we have seen the closing of schools, Meadows Elementary being one example, and the request for another referendum.
To add further to the mixed messages, we were informed that, in regards to the 2019 referendum (Tribune-Star, April 22, 2022), “if the facility referendum does not pass … [we would not be allowed] to end the operational referendum early.” More questions arise with the close reading of the newspaper coverage. This was not even mentioned in much of the earlier coverage, (Tribune-Star, December 24, 2021), where “the district has proposed ending its operational referendum …. earlier than scheduled, with federal ESSER funds, in part, filling the gap.”
Perhaps the communication between the board and community did not quite meet the expectations of the Superintendent who noted that “winning support for a referendum will require engaging many more people in a number of ways … interacting with them where they are at,” (Tribune-Star, December 27, 2021). Having written to the Superintendent, with questions on multiple occasions (January 3, 2022; January 14, 2022), I am yet to receive any response to the questions, or my request to meet with the Superintendent personally and discuss my concerns. Whether design or necessity, communication has fallen on deaf ears.
I have and will always be an ardent friend, supporter and advocate for free public education. I am a graduate and product of free public education in Oklahoma. And, I am also a fervent advocate for responsibility and accountability of those administrators and boards over the free public education opportunities.
I have attended the sessions conducted to help identify the best option. Listening to the passionate presentations, and the subsequent audience questions and statements, those who spoke up against the proposals were few and far between. I was one of those who opposed and continues to be in opposition to the referendum, and not education.
I have become discouraged by the direction and action of the current administration with regards to the referendums. I have been dismayed by the apparent lack of inclusion for opposing viewpoints and voices. They use lofty and grandiose language to describe their efforts to improve the community, the citizens, the students and our future. But they cannot find neither the time nor the effort to listen to all voices equally.
To give the appearance of such indignation of the current fiscal environment, the uncertainty for economic growth, the downward trends of county and city population, and the distrust of some for the administrative elements of educational administrations, there can be only one choice for the May 3 referendum. No. Maybe that will be the wake-up call needed. Maybe that will move people to true conversation and consensus. Not just another heavy-handed, one-sided, full-speed-ahead effort. Not again.
— David Peter, Ph.D., Terre Haute
Serious problems in local schools
I just read a letter that claimed the school corporation is greedy and doesn’t need the money to upgrade our high schools because the current ones are “still standing.” As a current senior at Terre Haute North and a son of a former teacher at Terre Haute South this notion can only be described as idiotic.
Let’s do a quick rundown of all of the problems caused by the schools’ age and lack of funding that have impeded learning that I can remember.
Temperature control is atrocious. There are some classrooms that require three layers in December and shorts and flip flops in April. Each one is practically its own biome.
Many classrooms still use projectors that function about as well as the AC.
Horrendous Wi-Fi is in some areas of the school. This is quite a serious issue when most classes require some virtual element to be completed.
Mold problems are in various areas, namely the auditorium and gymnasium.
Various creature issues. I remember walking around Terre Haute South as a kid and seeing roaches the size of my hand crawling down the halls.
Poor structural integrity. Someone was able to steal a sink from the boys bathroom and it has yet to be replaced.
Pipe issues. It’s not a good sign when you’re walking from one class to the next and there are two barrels in the middle of the hallway to collect waterfalls coming from the ceiling. There are also stains on the ceiling tiles around the school that tell you exactly where they take place.
These are just the things I remember. There are various other problems that I have not directly experienced or don’t have the knowledge to comment on.
The sad thing about all of this is just how little people seem to care, and this is showing through the lead up to the referendum.
If you are not fully informed on what is really at stake and are going just to vote no because more taxes = bad, then you are doing a disservice to your community and especially the almost 4,000 kids currently enrolled in Vigo County high schools.
— Brendan Magnuson, Terre Haute
Better choice for township trustee
Times are tough, especially for people who already struggled to make ends meet before a two-year pandemic and soaring inflation took their toll. Those who live closest to the edge are inevitably first to fall through the cracks and many of us may be one crisis away from economic hardship. A strong community supports its neighbors when they need help, and township trustees often serve as agents of last resort for housing or heating emergencies, food assistance, and even insulin for diabetic residents in dire need.
According to the Indiana State Board of Accounts, in 2021 the Harrison Township Trustee’s office received roughly $829,000 in total funds; around $509,000 went to the Township Assistance Fund, and only about $112,000 of that was disbursed to recipients. $40,000 of that was for burial assistance. In other words, for every $8 allocated, less than $1 reached those in need. Meanwhile, 573 of 1,015 requests for township assistance were denied.
We must do better. Harrison Township Trustee candidate Heather Hindle believes that more of the funds meant for assistance should reach the hands of those in urgent need. She has developed plans to modernize the application process, assist residents with necessary documentation, facilitate mutually beneficial involvement from students in social work programs, and coordinate with other community organizations to reduce overlap of services and assure that aid reaches those who can make the best use of it.
We’ve known Heather for five years and she has shown to be smart, hard-working, and dedicated, while demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to our community. Heather is the woman for the job of Harrison Township Trustee.
Heather Hindle deserves your for Harrison Township Trustee
Michael and Peggy Esau, Terre Haute
