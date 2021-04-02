County was right to ignore complaint from labor leader
I find it detestable that a local labor leader is attempting to illegally interfere in county business. It’s a real travesty. The March 25 edition of the Tribune-Star has a story about the IBEW protesting a county employee. It’s improper that this hooligan from the IBEW was even given a voice in the article.
The article cites a previous civil disagreement between IBEW business agent Todd Thatcher and Terry Bays, Vigo County’s new building commissioner, and shows the vitriolic bias controlling Thatcher. It’s obvious that Thatcher baselessly believes that his past civil disagreement with Bays entitles him to dictate to the Vigo County commissioners who they should, or in this case should not, hire.
Thatcher proved in late 2011 when Indiana enacted the “right to work” legislation that he was biased and unable, or unwilling, to view issues from any point of view when he voiced his narrow union thug ideology about the law as shown by news sources at the time. Then he refused to consider the legislation from a reasonable perspective and denied that “right to work” was great for Indiana, fighting the state legislators and proving that he cared only about promoting his wallet. Now he’s proving once again that it’s his way or the highway, but he’s wrong to insert himself and his overt union bias in Vigo County business, just like he was wrong in his opposition to “right to work.”
Come on, Mr. Thatcher, it was a civil case between you, your union boss and Bays, which it seems you won. You’re angry that Mr. Bays was able to legally discharge his loss due to bankruptcy. I’d bet that you, or perhaps some of your fellow electricians, have also used bankruptcy to legally discharge debt, or that there are other serious legal or civil peccadillos that you legally avoid, but none likely will admit to, and would never, as Bays did, disclose such a situation to the commissioners.
Mr. Bays wasn’t accused of any illegal act, and could not have discharged his debt without the court approving, and ensuring he did so in a legal manner, and he disclosed this to the commissioners. Many thousands of other Americans have exercised their rights under bankruptcy laws. Mr. Thatcher, do you have a problem with all citizens exercising their legal rights? Well of course you do, you never got over the legislature ensuring that every Hoosier has a right to work, and you didn’t get over Bays exercising his legal options either, did you? You took it personally.
It’s clear that Thatcher is attempting to inject his personal rancor into the workings of the county commissioners and cannot be allowed to do so. Like most fanatical union minions, Thatcher seems to think he should be influential in local policy decisions, and he surely is not. Mr. Thatcher is not anyone’s legally elected county representative and has no business trying to feloniously coerce the county commissioners to do things his way.
I hope the county commissioners view this complaint for what it is, a bitter union thug who seems to hate Bays and considers himself so important that he should have a say in county hiring, too. It’s the cancel culture on steroids. “I don’t like him, and so he cannot work for you!!!!!” Tough luck.
Mr. Thatcher is just a biased union mouthpiece and should be viewed that way.
The article clearly shows that the county commissioners did the right thing, they vetted several qualified candidates and they hired the person they seem to have determined would most properly perform the job. The article confirms that the commissioners expected opposition from Thatcher because Bays disclosed his background, and the civil lawsuit before being hired. What more could they want?
Bays did the right thing, read the March 25th article.
I clearly believe that the commissioners acted within their purview here, and I have frequently mocked the motives of some of the current commissioners quite harshly. I’ve personally criticized both commissioners Switzer (county council) and Kearns over their views of the new county jail location, but I believe that in this case they correctly executed their prerogative and that the IBEW, and hence Thatcher, has no business trying to control who the commissioners hire.
— Jim Kmetz, Terre Haute
