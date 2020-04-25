Heath family has served us well
From its inception the Vigo County landscape has been graced with the footprints of greatness: The military prowess of Gen. William Henry Harrison, the spiritual and humanitarian blessings of Saint Theodora Guerin and the demands for social, economic and political justice by labor leader and presidential candidate Eugene V. Debs.
And dating from the 19th century, the Hulman family has been an industrial giant and substantial philanthropic servant. (Perhaps you’ve heard of Clabber Girl Baking Powder, “the greatest spectacle in racing” and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.)
In literature, our soil has spawned the insightful radicalism of Theodore Dreiser, the lasting lyrics of Paul Dresser and the memorable poetry of Max Ehrmann.
The prolific actor and musician Benjamin “Scatman” Crothers had his roots in Vigo County.
Since 1918 and through three generations, the Bayh family established a legacy of excellence in public service. At mid-20th century we saw the masterful coaching and pioneering civil rights of John Wooden. In the 1970s Larry Bird, a living legend, burst upon the scene. And with the closing of the 20th and start of the 21st century the world took notice of the social activism of Eva Kor and her message of forgiveness.
Unquestionably, those icons of the Wabash Valley deserve to be honored for their outstanding contributions to society. However, sometimes we fail to appreciate that there are many so-called “average” citizens who have given much to our community. I’d like to draw your attention to one family that has positively touched the lives of more than 25,000 people in the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. It is the Heath family.
Beginning in the Terre Haute School Corporation and then in the Vigo County School Corporation the Heath name has had a long and distinguished tradition in education. The first Heath started teaching in the 1890s and in 2020 a Heath is still serving students. Currently, third generation David Heath is Assistant Athletic Director at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
Dave’s grandfather was chairman of the math department at Terre Haute High School and in 1906 the renamed Wiley High School. He was so well respected that upon his retirement a math award bearing his name was presented to the top math student at Wiley.
Dave’s father, Irving Heath, was an honored world history, civics and economics teacher as well as athletic director at Wiley High School. I can attest that he was a terrific teacher and influenced me to become a social studies teacher.
Irving’s son, Dave, was a teacher at Terre Haute South for nearly a quarter of a century. Many of you know Dave. You are aware of his military service, his participation in the Terre Haute Kiwanis Club, TH Area Clean Community, his TH Redevelopment service and active involvement in his church. Dave’s leadership in those organizations reflect the enthusiasm and extent of his contribution to the Wabash Valley. Let me give you greater insight into Dave.
Many years ago, Terre Haute South suffered a tragedy. There was a traffic accident that killed a number of South students. The student body was in shock and disbelief. Where could they go in their time of grief? Many students knew. They looked to a man of wisdom and kindness. They went to Mr. Heath. He would listen. He would comfort. He would provide solace in their time of pain. I was in the classroom next door and saw how Dave cared for the distraught students with love and empathy.
I’ll conclude with a bit of history. Dave was born during the administration of “Mister Average Man,” President Harry S. Truman. We know now Truman was anything but average. Today many scholars rate him as a great president.
Too often Americans see influential people in generals, saints, labor leaders, industrialists, writers, actors, politicians, coaches, players and social activists. We fail to realize that magnanimity is within our midst every day. The men and women that are serving others are anything but average. They like “Mr. Average Man” are imbued with greatness.
The Heaths and others in our community that are helping their neighbors are the core of society. They are truly the source of goodness and strength for our nation.
— William R. Youman, Terre Haute
