Working hard to repair planet
EARTHlings is a group that helps to bring public knowledge to the climate crisis. Our group also hopes to push local leaders to make the call of doing something useful to address the crisis. I joined EARTHlings for these reasons and more — such as our weekly, online group meetings and our demonstrations that show people what we are striving for.
I have thought of the Earth as a small rubber ball orbiting in the black vacuum of space. People polluting it and hurting it is like someone banging it against a wall violently. Over time the rubber ball gets pieces ripped off and its color is fading. That’s Earth right now, a bruised sphere floating through space. Raising awareness about the situation is like somebody taking the ball and repairing it a small amount. So if we keep repairing and healing the Earth, we can live better lives and not be stressed about Earth’s condition.
A study was made giving each state a letter grade on their climate education. It showed that Indiana had a D. We are hoping to make school education on global warming in Indiana much better from the D that it received. People in Indiana are poorly educated about climate change, global warming, and everything that is hurting our world right now. Kids today need to learn the truth and understand what they can do for the planet. Me joining EARTHlings was just a step further to make a difference on this bruised planet.
Raising awareness about climate change is just one thing EARTHlings does. We do this by making posters, educating peers, and talking to our local leaders. Our slogan is “Cool Kids for a Cooler Climate.” The slogan helps raise awareness by saying what we want: A cooler climate for all of us. In our group, everybody plays their part in putting forth a final project and figuring out a fix for a problem.
Every Friday, our group gathers on the corner of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute, sometimes marching down to City Hall chanting, and encouraging cars driving by to honk and show they care about the Earth’s climate. This is one of the ways our group is trying to raise awareness and inspire more people to take actions that will keep our carbon dioxide pollution from contaminating our air, heating our planet, and melting the ice caps.
Earth can be better; we have the power to change the future of our world. We only have one Earth, so don’t treat it as something you use once and throw away.
— Isaac All, Terre Haute
Braun recognized for fighting waste
Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) is a champion for taxpayers and animals, and White Coat Waste Project is proud to honor him with our 2020 Congressional Waste Warrior award.
Sen. Braun introduced common-sense transparency legislation called the COST Act to ensure that federal grant recipients — like taxpayer-funded animal experimenters wasting our money to put bears on treadmills and forcing mice to vape — publicly disclose exactly how much they’re spending, or risk losing funding. He also helped introduce bipartisan legislation to prevent U.S. tax dollars from being spent to purchase live animals at China’s dangerous and inhumane wet markets.
Our 3 million members in Indiana and beyond are lucky to have Sen. Braun in Washington protecting animals from abuse and taxpayers from wasteful government spending.
— Natalie Warhit, Campaign Assistant
White Coat Waste Project, Washington, D.C.
