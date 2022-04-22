Did Americans forget their common heritage?
Watching the news from Ukraine defies credulity. Is this a newsreel from World War II? Isn’t this 2022?
Russians and Ukrainians lived amicably for half a century — sharing languages, customs, history, food. They intermarried. They played soccer and hockey together.
Now a crazy person seeking personal aggrandizement has them at each other’s throats. I’m reminded of Rwanda 1994 when Hutus murdered 800,000 of their Tutsi neighbors in three months. The media, then radio, was the tool stoking resentment, civil discord and atrocities.
Now, sadly, America is dividing into tribes — social media, Facebook and Twitter, anonymously building grievances, resentments, stoking anger.
I asked my wife — are we that divided? Could such horror ever happen here? She reminded me it has. During our Civil War we killed 650,000 of us. She also cautioned, “If we don’t pay attention, history can and does repeat itself, or at least rhyme.”
During World War II, when our experiment in democracy was threatened (as it is now), we put our differences aside and pulled together. There were no Democrats or Republicans, Southerners or Northerners, urban or rural, blacks or whites. Together, we were victorious over nationalistic forces bent on making the world a slave labor camp.
Now, are those seeking personal power inducing collective amnesia? Are we forgetting our common heritage? Our money is inscribed with “E Pluribus Unum” — out of many, one. When we pledge our flag, we say “one nation, under God, indivisible.” Our Statue of Liberty “raises her lamp to the huddled masses longing to be free.” This describes all our ancestry, less our indigenous people. When we sing “America, the Beautiful,” it’s with “brotherhood (sisterhood) from sea to shining sea. Woody Guthrie reminded us that this land “was made for you and me.”
I remember when our elected representatives worked together to solve our collective problems. Democrats and Republicans argued and bickered in Congress and later had dinner together with their wives. Where are such decent people now?
Are our representatives now just a commodity, bought and sold like a cattle auction? Have they created a dysfunctional stalemate, a status quo where the haves help themselves to a bigger and bigger slice of pie and the have-nots fight over crumbs?
Are we not aware that we have longstanding problems that capitalism is incapable of solving? Health care, economic inequality, climate change, hitting a slider, bathtub ring, etc.?
Has our major media devolved into following the Kardashians and what Don Henley and the Eagles call “Dirty Laundry,” leaving us uninformed or misinformed?
I don’t have many answers here, but if we are the Christian nation we claim to be, it’s time to start behaving as one — with forgiveness, selflessness and loving each other.
— Michael Bennett, Vermilion, Ill.
Other schools will benefit from plan
On behalf of the Vigo County Administrators Association (VCAA), I would like to express our support for the upcoming referendum on the May 3 election ballot.
The Association believes that while public education has many purposes, the main purpose is ensuring that students flourish. Facilities are rarely discussed when the quality of education is called into question; however, the physical environment can significantly impact students’ learning and instructors’ teaching capabilities. In order to attract and retain students and citizens in Vigo County, we must improve existing facilities and introduce collaborative, transformational spaces that support students and staff.
Beyond our existing facilities, we must be able to collaborate with other organizations to prepare our students to contribute to workforce needs of the future.
The Association supports the comprehensive facilities plan approved by the Vigo County Board of School Trustees. With capital referendum approval on May 3, the district can build new academic spaces at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo Middle/High Schools while renovating other co-curricular spaces at each site.
These projects can be planned and addressed all at once rather than completed over time as funding permits.
A successful capital referendum campaign allows the school corporation to utilize its Debts Service Fund tax rate to address other school projects throughout the district as needed.
A good example of a school project financed through Debt Service Fund is the current renovation and addition project at Otter Creek Middle School. As the third largest school in Vigo County, Otter Creek lacked certain features and spaces needed to help teachers and students perform to the best of their abilities.
An auxiliary gym was constructed, music and art rooms were addressed, and the cafeteria was expanded and improved through the issuance of debt financed by a historically consistent Debt Service Fund tax rate.
Other schools in Vigo County, elementary and remaining middle schools, have needs of their own that will be able to be addressed like Otter Creek if the Capital Referendum is approved. All Vigo County schools will benefit from the Capital Referendum.
The VCAA urges community members to vote “yes” for the referendum on the May 3 election ballot.
— Sarah Gore, principal, Otter Creek Middle School
Administrators Association, Terre Haute
Support needed for better schools
I am a science teacher at West Vigo High School. I am also the mother of a 2020 West Vigo High graduate, a current West Vigo High School senior, and a West Vigo Middle School sixth-grader.
As you can see, I have a vested interest in the Vigo County schools. I teach biology in the same classroom I took high school biology and I have to say it was in better shape and far more conducive to learning back then than it is to be teaching and learning in today. My gas lines are now shut off because I don’t have an emergency shut off so I cannot do labs with Bunsen burners, I can only use hot plates, so I must get very creative. My five lab “stations” are simply counters lining only two of my classroom walls. These counters are five feet long and have a sink between each station — two of these seven sinks have a constant drip and clog quite often.
This set-up would work OK (not well) for 16 students, not my average of 23-30 students. This makes doing labs very difficult for my students and even harder for me to get into help groups and monitor what the students are doing.
The technology is just short of ancient in mine and many other classrooms. My projector does not show all the colors unless I wiggle the cords and then it only lasts for a few minutes. This makes teaching cells, genetics and just about anything else difficult when students can’t use colors to distinguish differences.
The screen for my projector is five feet wide which makes it hard for the student sitting in the back of the room 22 feet away to see.
Another difficulty we have is the temperature of our classrooms. My room has two settings, the surface of the sun and the arctic. When students are too hot or too cold, they simply shut down and at the pace we are teaching, and they are expected to learn. This is detrimental to their success. We have had and will continue to have water, HVAC, technology, and plumbing issues because our buildings are older. They need serious updates to meet the needs of not only current but future students.
Teachers are always asked to do more for the sake of the students, and we always rise to the challenge. We are now asking for support from everyone else so we can get the best learning environment and technology so we can better meet the needs of your children and grandchildren, our students who are also our kids.
— Lora Kane, West Terre Haute
Wise words live on today
John Robert Lewis (1940-2020) was an American politician, statesman, and civil rights activist and leader who represented Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 until his death in 2020. Among his many memorable quotes is the following one which should pertain to all of us in the era we are living in today:
“If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something about it.”
Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919) was an American politician, statesman, conservationist, naturalist, historian, writer, and President of the United States from 1901 to 1909. Among his many memorable quotes is the following one which is still very apropos in 2022:
“Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.”
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
