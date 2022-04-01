Mud-tossing, but nothing sticks
This reader enjoyed the letter of ricochets by Janet Wood of Brazil on the opinion page March 4. (March forth she does, prepared or otherwise.)
Her subjects (targets) for review are as varied and focused as those bouncy balls at the cheeseburger-with-fries playground. (She’s all over the place.)
I’ll try to pin down a few of Ms. Wood’s alarm bells but some of her concerns were so vague or disconnected as to be difficult to reference or define. One paragraph begins, “What a joke that’s a slap in the face of Americans.” What?
To address a few of Ms. Wood’s wide-ranging topics, I’ll try to be equally brief and scatological. Some of her comments were so detached, so off the wall, one was left to wonder what in our God-given reality was she talking about?
First among many. Ms. Wood, there is no such thing as a free lunch, free puppies or a free tax cut.
Ms. Wood claims “he” (possibly referring to President Biden?) has “killed the economy.” True, one supposes, if by “killing the economy” she means drastically reducing unemployment, boosting hiring and beginning to tame the COVID-19 pandemic (the Trump virus).
The day Ms. Wood’s letter was published, coincidentally, on March 4, it was announced that the U.S. economy added 678,000 jobs in February alone. March forth, indeed! Unemployment has dropped to 3.7 percent. If the insurrectionist president were still in office, no doubt Ms. Wood would have considered such figures to be positively eye-popping.
Former President Trump, you may recall, had a certain weakness for eye-popping figures.
Ms. Wood condemns what she asserts is the “busing or flying in of over two million illegals.” Mainstream media (the fact-checkers) have repeatedly said the opposite is true, that immigration via the southern border has been markedly down the past two years (in part because of the pandemic). And they know that Biden, like Obama, will send them back. Bear in mind, also, that immigration will necessarily play a significant role in curbing the current labor shortage and its drinking buddy, inflation. (And aren’t inflation and labor shortages signs that the economy is heating up?)
Ms. Wood further bemoans the acts of Canada’s President Trudeau, labeling him “a heavy-handed leader,” presumably for applying federal resources to end the big-rig blockage at the Canada/U.S. border. Meanwhile, a convoy of our own tractor trailers passed through Vigo County earlier this month heading to Washington, D.C., with the intention of clogging transport routes. Although these trucks display many U.S. flags, intentionally attempting to sabotage the economy of our country is a far cry from patriotism. Especially when a foreign adversary threatens harm to our interests and those of our allies.
National security concerns outweigh with a vengeance the inconvenience belying mask or vaccine mandates.
This writer has long been skeptical of the wisdom of allowing self-driving vehicles to join the mix and mayhem on our highways but the current irresponsible antics of the radical right exemplified by these drivers of 18-wheelers in disrupting trade and commerce state a strong case in favor of Elon Musk and Tesla’s autonomous semis. A rarely flagging, general support for labor unions notwithstanding, if hard-headed truckers keep this up, consumers won’t have to put up with the consequences of their self-centered behavior much longer, not once their jobs have been outsourced to lasers, sensors and computers.
So much for the self-labeled freedom-fighters patting themselves on the back.
Alas, poor truckers. The efficacy of mask and vaccine mandates may have rendered resistance to them moot.
— Clay Wilkinson, Terre Haute
