If there is a silver lining to this coronavirus cloud passing ever so slowly across the country, it is that the call centers have shut down. The robocalls have ceased at least temporarily. Did you notice? Notice the silence? Today, if my hearing had been acute I might have heard a pin drop. Enjoy the quietude.
Now, if they could only put a stop to some of these annoying letters to the 0pinion page. (Wait a minute — what am I saying!?)
These are strange days which started off as normal days. As the then as yet un-named COVID-19 raced across China, President Trump maintained his usual self-congratulatory stance as his first priority.
“It’s a hoax!” Trump raved, one perpetuated by the Democrats. So, instead of sealing our borders immediately, he throttled the cruise ships home to port, quickly dispersing the occupants of at least one. Americans overseas were likewise jetted home often without health screenings. And the disease was scattered about.
“Go to work,” Trump advised our citizens (not a direct quote.) “It’s nothing. When the weather warms, it will just disappear ... like a miracle. 25,000 to 70,000 Americans die every year from the flu and nobody thinks anything about it; there is no impact.”
In other words, if we just ignored the virus it would go away on its own. The barn door was left ajar and the horse ...
Thus were forfeited two invaluable weeks of time that could have been used for preparations. More precious time was squandered when the Trump administration elected to develop a new test for the virus even though the one available through the World Health Organization was known to be effective. Someone scored a profit. Even more time was lost because the President dismantled the pandemic response team Obama had so presciently assembled.
“Doctors all said, ‘How do you know so much about this stuff?’” Trump boasted. He credited good genes, specifically those inherited from an uncle (?) who had a long medical background, a “super-genius” in Trump’s words. Well, whatever it is Trump has, let’s hope it’s not contagious.
At long last, on a Sunday Ides of March as fate would have it, Trump began to erupt with uncharacteristic spurts of rationality and to yield some of his “hunches” and “feelings” to the knowledge and leadership of our nation’s traditional experts and institutional professionals, something he and the anti-science right are ever loathe to do. To whomever cajoled, coerced, convinced Trump to let the experts for once to hold sway, our country owes a tremendous debt of gratitude. Tremendous. That’s one of Trump’s favorite words. He probably invented it. (In Trump’s version of recent history, nobody, not even the experts, knew it was a pandemic until he pointed it out to them.)
While realizing that the only safe places remaining may be the dark side of the moon or soaking half-submerged in a vat of Purelle, it should be noted that actions are finally being taken to address the health of our country’s populace and the trajectory of its economy. Let’s hope it’s not too late.
If what goes around comes around, what creates a tailwind today for the economy will yield a headwind later on. If, for instance, the government sends us a check for $1,200 today, it will have to be repaid at some point. And not by those at the top. The one-percenters have suffered enough already.
These events have exposed an ancient truth: When Democrats exercise compassion it gets cast as socialism, but when Republicans practice socialism they claim it to be acts of compassion.
Not to suggest that these self-quarantine orders, government shutdowns of private enterprise, bail-outs of this and that and these and those are wrong or misguided, but can you imagine the uproar if Obama had even initiated such remedies?
It is a painful reality to face but we have reached the point where any day the news isn’t getting worse is a day the news is getting better.
God bless the nanny state.
One day, hopefully soon, we’ll wake up and look back on this time as if but a bad dream. For now, dream on the following. How do you brush your teeth before bedtime without touching your mouth? How do you get your dentures in or out? How am I gonna eat this piece of fried chicken without lickin’ my fingers? How can you manage your contact lenses? How do you social distance and still see that little Tyler gets his nighty-night kiss? What about Josey’s runny nose? And in the morning, how do we get rid of the sand and the winkers without rubbing our eyes?
That silence mentioned earlier was the sound of jobs disappearing.
Try sleeping on that.
Better rest up. We have a long slog ahead of us.
— Clay Wilkinson, Terre Haute
