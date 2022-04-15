Learn more about your candidates
The League of Women Voters of Vigo County is continuing our voter engagement work in this year’s election.
Voters may access Vote411.org to explore the races on the ballot in the primary. Here, voters may learn about candidates’ backgrounds, qualifications, and policy priorities and positions.
This resource is user friendly: just enter your address to find information on the candidates listed on your ballot. Polling locations are now open ahead of the May 3 primary; know before you go with Vote411.org.
— Carly Schmitt, Ph.D.
President, League of Women Voters of Vigo County
Hating Medicare, Social Security
I’ve heard too much of Jeffrey Aitken’s moaning and groaning about so-called “Liberal Socialist Democrats” while he sits on his assets, draws his Social Security and uses his Medicare so that he can afford his capitalism-inflated medical care and overpriced prescriptions.
Jeffrey’s favorite news, Fox News, praises that butcher, Vladimir Putin. Their number one program, Tucker Carlson, validates every licentious, propagandistic lie that Putin concocts. Putin’s propaganda machine records every Tucker Carlson utterance, labels it with subscript translated to Russian, and broadcasts it all over Russia as the American view of Putin’s murderous rampages, on the only news channel Russians are allowed to watch.
Jeffrey’s favorite party, the “free dumb caucus” Republicans, refuses to vote for Ukraine appropriations so that the defensive weapons that are going to Ukraine regardless can be purchased from American defense contractors. Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene says we shouldn’t send Ukraine weapons. Not one word of criticism of Donald Trump has Jeffrey ever written. Donald Trump, who tried to extort President Zelensky of Ukraine by withholding the very weapons that now they are using to win their war, and was impeached for it. Treasonous Trump made a deal with Putin to withdraw the U.S. from NATO, so that Putin could take Ukraine easily and finished his term trying to overthrow an election that he lost.
Finally, Jeffrey picks and chooses his science. He is constantly rejecting climate change but he rushed to get his Covid-19 vaccinations that the government bought for him. If there’s anything that makes an oligarch sick, be they American or Russian, it’s a fair-weather capitalist like Jeffrey, who feigns no idea about, or conscience for, accepting the gifts of what he is calling socialism that working Americans have fought for years to get for him.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
Burning emotions over Ukraine war
In recent weeks I have viewed media coverage of the terrible catastrophe in Ukraine. I am so conflicted. I have emotions bouncing all around inside me. Everything I was raised to believe is being tested. My faith. My belief in people.
I am Roman Catholic and this has been the time of Advent in preparation for Easter. A holy time. However, as I observe the sufferings of the children in Ukraine as well as their families and others I am consumed in anger and rage. Seeing the flat, smug face on Vladimir Putin makes me wish I could grab him by the throat and squeeze the gas out of him. I admit that my rage is further fueled by the fact that many of my generation of relatives live in one of the Baltic countries near Poland.
In balance to the above, I am moved by the outpouring of help and support from all walks of life from around the world. From children, religious people regardless of denomination, to church groups, ex-military and non military volunteers with humanitarian hearts and citizenry of all walks of life. Seeing this rekindles warmth in my heart as well as hope.
At this point, as my wife gently reminds me, this is a time for prayer. I ask those of you who would be so inclined to join me in praying for our fellow people in Ukraine and for each those people trying to help.
— John Kuchinskas, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.