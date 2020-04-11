Separating the facts from opinion
In her response to my letter of March 8, citing past presidents, Dottie Rigsby implies that my statements concerning those presidents were opinion. I must be a bit sharper than I thought. To come up with all those comments as personal opinion would be impressive.
If you’re really interested in facts you can research and find that information and much more. One is that during the Civil War slaves were freed or escaped to the North joining the Union Army. That tempered Lincoln’s opinion about their right to vote. Had he lived he may have changed his opinion completely while rebuilding the nation.
It’s an opinion if the presidents listed were good or bad for the country and in most cases not totally one or the other. FDR saw us through WWII, but at times used authoritarian ways to accomplish his goals. Washington and Lincoln are regarded in high standing by most, including me.
Most of the points about each president in the letter were not anti-constitutional or against the law. Yet, when Trump does the same or similar, we hear he should be removed from office. Reagan was not perfect and had his strong detractors, but much of what Trump is going through Reagan endured as well. A great difference is the media available both on television and especially social media. Anyone can put out statements with little verification and it becomes fact.
According to Ms. Rigsby, “Trump has lied and lied and lied to the public.” As of Jan. 20, 2020, the Washington Post reports Trump has told over 16,200 lies or misleading statements.
So, who’s counting the lies or misleading statements of the Post or other media? Are they the final word in truth?
Remember Charlottesville when we were told Trump said good people were among the white supremacists? He didn’t say that. He said there were good people in the two groups protesting for and against the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. They said he called the virus a hoax when in reality he was calling the media coverage and Democratic talking points about his administration’s handling of the virus a hoax. They falsely say he told people to go to work with the virus. He said people could have mild symptoms and get better, maybe not knowing they have it and continue to work. He was discussing the reported mortality rate of 3.4% saying it was probably much lower because of unreported cases. You might also recall that those videos they showed of children in cages were during the Obama administration.
Ms. Rigsby also states “we elected a reality TV personality as president.” Reagan was laughed at as an actor turned president that liked to take naps more than run the country. He brought down the Soviet Union ending the Cold War. Pretty good for a buffoon actor.
Policies? Some of the best we never hear about. For example, an executive order to bring transparency when bureaucratic regulatory agencies issue guidance documents for how regulatory rules should be interpreted? To quote the President: “Because of these materials and the fact that these materials are too often hidden and hard to find, many Americans learn of the rules when federal agents come knocking on the door. This regulation overreach gravely undermines our Constitutional System of government.” Not a shiny object about a feel-good social policy but important to our liberty nonetheless!
Ms. Rigsby notes Trump was not elected by popular vote. The founders saw our nation as sovereign states voluntarily forming a union, each state being coequal with the other. The Electoral College guarantees that each state regardless of size or population has some voice in electing our leader. The value in the popular vote is within each state to elect delegates to represent them in the Electoral College. Were it not for this, the president would be elected by the populated areas of the country and those of us in so-called flyover country would be ignored. Look at the election map of 2012 and you will see the concentration of votes for President Obama in the metropolitan areas.
The Electoral College is part of what makes our form of government unique. At the Constitutional Convention Alexander Hamilton said, “We are forming a republican government.” Real liberty is found neither in despotism nor the extremes of democracy but in moderate government.” He went on to say “if we incline too much to democracy, we shall soon shoot into monarchy.”
The Pledge of Allegiance says “to the Republic for which it stands” not to the democracy.
— Jim Rhodes, Knightsville
Are we missing something here?
I just have something to say bout this COVID-19 thing going on.
OK, everyone has x’s on floors, staying 6 feet apart, and gas stations have up Plexiglas, etc.
Here’s my question: None of the banks have disinfectant at the ATMs or I haven’t seen them clean the container that money comes back out in. No one is cleaning door handles or gas pumps at gas stations. No one cleans debit card machines at stores or gas stations. No one cleans door handles of freezers at stores or gas stations.
I just don’t understand. if people want to stop it, then do everything you can to stop it. Don’t just half a-- everything like people are doing.
— Angela Richey, Staunton
