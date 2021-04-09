Time to retire after almost 50 years
After 49 years, I, Buck Hudson, am retiring from and selling Watson Service. It has been my pleasure to service and install heating and air conditioning equipment in the Wabash Valley during this time. I started working for Mr. Watson back in 1972 and he trained me well. Two things he instilled was always work on other people’s equipment as if it were in your home and always leave the work area cleaner than when you started the job. I always tried to abide by that.
I have gotten to know many of you over the years and am honored how you treated me. I am not planning on leaving Terre Haute, but do plan on visiting family in Georgia and Arizona more often. I always felt guilty leaving on any trip fearing a customer might have an issue with their equipment even though I had someone cover for me.
Watson Service is still here in name, but was purchased by another company here in Terre Haute. Grayless Heating and Air Conditioning purchased the Watson name for a few years to make the transition to their company easier for my customers and they also purchased the Watson phone number for my customers to call. The owner’s name is Curt Grayless and is very competent in this field. His company has been in the area since the 1980s and I was very pleased as to how he would take care of my customers. So feel in good hands, folks.
My wife is retiring at the end of the school year and we plan on starting new adventures in our lives.
I know I have contacted many of you about this action personally, and hopefully this letter will inform those of you I missed.
Again, thank you for your work and I look forward to seeing you around Terre Haute.
— Buck Hudson, Terre Haute
Unreliable energy threatens the grid
What do Germany, California and Texas all have in common? The answer is an overreliance on unreliable energy sources like wind and solar to power their grid.
Unreliable power has caused electric rates in Germany to double since 2000. Unreliable power created the need for rolling blackouts in California in the 2020 summer. Unreliable power caused Texas to have catastrophic consequences in February, 2021.
Wind and solar energy are both forms of generation that may be added to the grid but reliable baseload energy sources like coal-fired generation cannot be retired. Instability arises when you try to force closure of reliable sources like coal and replace them with unreliable wind and solar. Unfortunately, we are seeing a large push from many government officials at the federal, state and even local levels along with virtue signaling businesses do just that. When we see failure in our power grid lives are lost as was the case in Texas. We can certainly avoid these electric catastrophes by requiring reliable energy sources like coal provide our baseload energy.
Learn more about how Indiana can ensure we do not mirror the same irresponsible energy policies as Texas, California and Germany by visiting www.reliabeenergyinc.org.
— Terry Marsh with Reliable Energy, Inc.
Owensville
Georgia law is voter suppression
Behind closed doors with a painting of a plantation for background, an all-white Georgia GOP legislature enacted the most restrictive piece of voting registration since Jim Crow.
It limits drop boxes, lets state officials, not local ones, monitor the balloting, and makes it a crime for anyone except poll workers to give food or water to voters in line.
That’s not securing the vote, that’s blatant suppression.
Jelly beans, anyone?
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
