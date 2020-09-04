Let us see faces behind numbers
Recently I have been looking at the COVID-19 data on your front page with more and more trepidation. As a late octogenarian, I am greatly concerned about the increased infection rate and the indication of increased risk to us old folks.
Unfortunately, the daily display of this data, even though on the front page, does not seem to motivate the average citizen to take recommended mitigation actions (primarily, the wearing of a mask).
These raw numbers are apparently just numbers to most, not representative of real flesh and blood human beings who are not with us anymore.
Today’s (Sept 2) editorial even begs your readers to wear a mask.
Perhaps, if your paper would make the effort to display the names, pictures and a few words about the 17 persons from Vigo County who have died from the virus it would motivate our citizens into more regard for each other, at least to the point of wearing a mask when in public.
— Thomas B. Tucker, Terre Haute
Local newspaper valued, appreciated
Each morning I walk to the mailbox to pick up the Trib-Star newspaper. Then my wife and I eat breakfast while we catch up on the local, state, national and world news. It is an important part of our life and such an inexpensive way to stay informed.
Paying $22.49 per month for 5-day delivery or about $1 per day is a great bargain and, after the coronavirus has gone and the economy recovers, we look forward to once again receiving the paper seven days per week. We often visit our children in other larger cities and have read their newspapers which, frankly, are inferior to our local paper.
To all of you who work for and/or are associated with the Trib-Star, we thank you; you are valued and appreciated.
— Ron and Jen Martin, Terre Haute
