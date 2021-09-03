Many reasons for building back
I am writing about Building Back Better for women, caregivers and families.
I have grandchildren, as most of you do, too. They are only able to work because of family caregivers or daycare for their children. Since Covid the daycare situation is horrible, and families are getting burned out. Congress must pass this second infrastructure package that President Biden is wanting passed. We Americans need this badly.
The minimum wage must be increased, permanently, and the tax plan made permanent as well.
We also need the freedom to vote protected, now. We need to have HR1 passed, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The Pro Act is also important and must be passed to protect our democracy and our right to vote. It will get dark money out of politics and stop gerrymandering of local districts. We must end the Electoral College, it is unfair, and not the people’s choice. The popular vote is what the people want, and we all should have the right to do so.
Pay attention to Congress, they are getting lots of money and benefits from Americans, and some are not doing the work of the people. We must work hard to get them out of politics, and hire younger and better people to run our country. Our democracy depends on us, the American people, to vote for the brightest and best. Pay attention, people. I believe Dreamers should automatically be made citizens, they have paid their dues, tenfold.
As for Covid, get your shots. We must save this country from itself and this virus.
— Gloria Pilkington, Terre Haute
Don’t forget the Farmers Market
I want to remind the community that we have many wonderful offerings in our city to be thankful for. One such offering is the Farmers Market, which is held at the Meadows Shopping Center parking lot every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
If you haven’t visited the Farmers Market yet, you still have some time to enjoy it. There is, of course, fresh produce galore, beautiful flowers, baked goods, music, community happenings, and much, much more.
This outdoor event is one you shouldn’t miss.
— Cathie Laska, Terre Haute
