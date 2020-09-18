Alternate message for Sen. Young
I just got a newsletter from Sen. Todd Young in which he blames his “colleagues on the left” for the fact that Congress has not passed another coronavirus relief package. He should be more specific.
Sen. Young, how about you write this in your newsletter? “I wish my colleagues on the left would stop insisting that coronavirus relief packages include enough money for state and local governments to cover their shortfalls and extra costs related to coronavirus, so they can keep providing services their citizens depend on. I wish my colleagues on the left would stop asking for more money for ordinary citizens who need help that we Republicans are unwilling to provide.” Admit that what’s keeping aid from passing is that congressional Democrats want more aid for more people than congressional Republicans want.
Friends and neighbors, when you go to vote this fall, notice that the Republicans in Congress have consistently tried to avoid helping ordinary people and communities to carry on.
— Sam Martland, Terre Haute
Is there absence of altruism now?
Altruism can be defined as unselfish concern for the well-being of fellow human beings, such as the proper wearing of masks during the current coronavirus pandemic, as highly recommended by epidemiologists and virologists. Both nose and mouth need to be covered to maximize not spreading the virus droplets.
This writer recalls reading somewhere the following quote: “People show a greater sense of joint responsibility to one another when they see their fellow citizens as like themselves. Societies can be more magnanimous (unselfish) when people perceive themselves as having an equal stake in the lives of their fellow citizens.”
Is altruism somewhat lacking in America today? Form your own opinion.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
•••
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.