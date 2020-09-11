Times tough, but we’ll see you soon in Terre Haute
The Crossroads of America. Home of the Coca-Cola Bottle. Cross Country Town USA. The traditions that embraced our community before are the building blocks of our foundation today. No doubt, this pandemic has made for challenging times across our great community. From education, to retail, and our recognized tourism assets, much has changed, pivoted and been put on hold, but our pride to showcase our community remains steadfast.
For over 25 years, I’ve had the opportunity to serve you as your tourism director. That position has meant many things from small to large events to emotional and transformational ones. New friends and memories are created every time, but important to our community’s livelihood is the economic opportunities each of them bring. From dining out to staying in hotel rooms, the community’s rich assets that were part of our economic engine are ready for re-fueling.
Recently, we have embraced “See You In Terre Haute” as our new tagline. At the start of the pandemic, we modified it to “See You Soon In Terre Haute.” Throughout the summer months, we have witnessed the increased use of our nationally recognized outdoor, public amenities. We have seen a pause in our events. We have seen hardships of our local, small businesses. However, the resiliency of our community is holding strong.
As we enter a new season, although we may miss some of the events which have defined us, let’s continue to pay attention to our roots, the building blocks of our foundation. We look forward to Seeing You In Terre Haute, safely —enjoying our amenities, dining at our restaurants, staying at our hotels and enjoying our great outdoors. We hope to see you soon!
— David Patterson, Tourism Director, Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau
•••
