Most of us recall exactly where we were 20 years ago today. We remember not just our location, but the details of the day.
I was working in New Jersey when I received a call from my wife telling me a plane just crashed into the World Trade Center. After that, all of us had trouble connecting with loved ones. One of my colleagues frantically tried to reach his wife. She had an appointment that morning in the first tower. I tried contacting former military friends at McGuire Air Force Base, but most had been put on alert and were unavailable. It wasn’t until later that week I learned a member of my church was working in the first tower that morning. His floor was hit directly.
We all remember that day. We all can never forget.
After 9/11, many Americans went to Iraq and Afghanistan to serve like so many had done before. More than 180,000 enlisted in active duty ranks and 70,000 joined reserve ranks. These men and women raised their hands and became heroes. They started training to protect our nation. They took the same oath so many had taken before them — to serve the United States of America, regardless of the outcome.
Our servicemen and women have selflessly volunteered for hundreds of years. Those who served in World War I and II were unsure what the outcome would be. They fought bravely and sometimes did not return home. Those who served in Korea and Vietnam rode into the battlefield not knowing what the future held.
As I look back on the past 20 years, I remain honored and in awe of these men and women’s service. I think specifically about my brother-in-law, who flew Blackhawk helicopters on three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is my personal hero.
Varying opinions surround the decision to end the war in Afghanistan. But on this 20th anniversary of 9/11, we must stand together, as a nation and as Hoosiers to say “Thank you” to all those who served our country during this pivotal time in our history. May we never forget 9/11 and always remember and honor those who fought for our freedom.
