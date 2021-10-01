Thanks to the Terre Haute community
Sept. 26, 2021, marked an auspicious occasion in the city of Terre Haute. A marker was placed at the north end of Fairbanks Park in memory of George Ward, a Black man who was brutally lynched in Terre Haute in 1901. Although 18 lynchings occurred in Indiana between Reconstruction and 1950, Terre Haute is the only city to work in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. As a member of the Facing Injustice Committee and the Greater Terre Haute Area NAACP, the sponsors of this event, I was happy to serve as the liaison to work with the City of Terre Haute’s administration to achieve the goal of placing the marker in a Terre Haute city park.
Thank you to Mayor Bennett for providing full support to the Facing Injustice Committee in planning this event. Thanks to him, I was given outstanding support from city departments to make this event become a reality. Ernie Meeks, superintendent of the Terre Haute Street Department, along with Brian Driscoll readily worked with me through meetings and phone calls to achieve the placement of the marker in Fairbanks Park.
Due to a delay in the shipment of the marker, the street department worked on Saturday to install the marker for the next-day ceremony. Thanks to Eddie Bird and the Terre Haute Parks Department for their helpfulness in preparing the park area and offering their full support.
Jordan Lough and the Human Relations Commission offered financial assistance and encouragement to make this event a significant part of Terre Haute history.
Sheriff John Plasse and Police Chief Shawn Keen worked to safeguard the event and their presence at the ceremony was deeply appreciated. Deputy Sheriff Bernie McGee donated his time and his personal sound system.
As a member of the Communications Committee, I applaud the coverage given to this event by Sue Loughlin and the Tribune-Star. Along with WTHI and WTWO and other state media, the coverage of the event was outstanding.
This event witnessed the community working together for a noble cause.
— Linda Lambert, Facing Injustice Committee
Life member of the NAACP, Terre Haute
