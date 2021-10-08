Walt Conner’s recent response to Ron Hastings (Tribune-Star, Oct. 6) is an embarrassing collection of misstatements.
“… if it weren’t for President Trump, we would still be 2-3 years away from a vaccine.” Bullpoo! Rapid vaccine development was possible because 15-plus years of research provided new tools. The first vaccine approved (Pfizer) was developed without any money from Operation Warp Speed. Trump should be given credit for boosting vaccine development by some companies, but not for the Pfizer vaccine.
“… VP Harris (said she) would not trust any vaccine that President Trump had anything to do with.” Bullpoo! She said if Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy, recommended it, she would be “first in line.” In short, she would listen to medical experts regarding vaccine efficacy and safety, but not to Trump. Gosh, why wouldn’t Harris trust medical advice from a man who suggested injecting disinfectant?
Regarding unvaccinated individuals, Walt said, “They will be of little to no threat to me nor Mr. Hastings …” Bullpoo! No vaccine is 100% effective, some people with special conditions cannot receive vaccines, and most children are unvaccinated. Hospitals are overwhelmed, delaying healthcare for all. Ongoing infections foster the development of vaccine-resistant mutants. Even Walt should be able to understand that unvaccinated individuals threaten everyone in the community.
“… There are thousands of deaths each year from the flu, so are you going to demand everyone continue wearing masks the rest of their lives …?” The flu is responsible for approximately 35,000 deaths each year. Indeed tragic, but not on a par with the 700,000 deaths from COVID. Unlike Walt, I believe the latter disease deserves a little more attention.
Walt says Mr. Hastings should stay home with a pillow over his head. Walt seems to have taken his own advice by burying his head in bullpoo.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
