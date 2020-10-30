Newman poor choice for clerk
The job of county clerk is extremely important. The clerk is in charge of dozens of staff that perform important functions to not only run our elections but also to support our court system.
The clerk’s office manages court documentation, marriage licenses and child support/alimony orders, while also processing payments: fines, fees, court costs, etc.
Knowing this, I’m sorry to say that I cannot possibly recommend a vote to reelect Brad Newman to the seat. He concurrently works an important full-time job in the police department. Public safety is just as important as our elections and courts.
How can one person, no matter how hard they work, possibly fulfill both of these important roles at 100%, without short-changing the residents of Vigo County?
How can one person work 80+ hours per week, if that is what is truly happening in Mr. Newman’s case, and still perform such important roles satisfactorily?
The answer: nobody possibly can. Publicly available information has shown that Mr. Newman is, understandably, unable to do both jobs well. Mr. Newman said himself, in court, that he should not be expected to know all of the laws related to the election. I beg to differ, but given that he tries to juggle two full-time jobs, I can understand that he simply wouldn’t have enough time to dedicate to learning and knowing them well.
I implore you to think about this: Can you say for certain that it’s a good idea for someone to hold two important, full-time, taxpayer-funded jobs, at the same time?
After taking time to ponder that question, please be sure to get out and cast your vote.
— Jason Saavedra, Terre Haute
