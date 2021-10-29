City’s bad odor is still around
I’m writing this letter in regards to the smell of Terre Haute.
For many years, the nasty odor in Terre Haute was blamed on Weston Paper/International Paper Mill. I do understand the paper mill had its own distinctive smell. It was a wet pulp odor. The wet pulp odor is much different than the smell of feces.
For years, my family and I were told repeatedly that the place where my husband and father worked made Terre Haute stink. My father retired from the paper mill and my husband was employed by them until they closed down. So, I am very familiar with the wet pulp odors.
Each morning, I drive my son to work. As soon as you get near Indiana 63 going south, the stench of feces invades the air. The paper mill has been shut down for many years. Many employees had to start over. I have wanted to write this letter for awhile now. Since, the papermill has been gone for years now, who is Terre Haute holding accountable?
Why hasn’t the smell of Terre Haute been a hot topic for discussion? Terre Haute smells like a septic tank daily.
— Lisa McElroy
West Terre Haute
Shots should be required
To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose), unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
— Alvin Blake,
Terre Haute
